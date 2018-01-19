Music News: David Byrne's 'Most Ambitious' Tour Since Stop Making Sense Will Visit Dallas

A whole lot of rock and roll, of both the indie and classic varieties, is making its way to Dallas this spring and summer. Venues and artists are continuing to roll out their itineraries for 2018, and we've been graced with visits from many recognizable names. Start putting aside some cash because there are surely a few shows you won't want to miss.

David Byrne , the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer, Oscar and Grammy winner, and all-around Renaissance man, will appear at the Winspear Opera House on April 24. In March, the Talking Heads founding member is set to release his first solo album of new material in 14 years, and he will make his "most ambitious" tour since the legendary Stop Making Sense tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at attpac.org.

, who visited in spring to promote his Dallas-based bat company, Warstic, will return for shows and at the Expect lots of guitar riffs and quite a few new numbers from his upcoming album, , a copy of which is included with each ticket purchase. Tickets, $85 to $125, go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at ticketfly.com. Starplex Pavilion will host the latest iteration of the Dave Matthews Band summer tour May 19 . The longtime ensemble will be its their ninth album soon, but the release date has not yet been announced. Like Jack White, DMB will include a copy with every ticket purchased. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, at livenation.com.

is extending its worldwide This House Is Not for Sale tour. The spectacle will roll through the for a show. Tickets, starting at $37, go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at ticketmaster.com. Haim continues to tour behind last year's release of Something To Tell You. In addition to appearing at Coachella, it will branch out across the United States for much of the year on its Sister Sister Sister tour. The band will appear at South Side Ballroom for an April 26 show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at ticketmaster.com.

and the have combined forces for a co-headlining tour. They'll appear at on with British singer-songwriter opening. Expect lots of crunchy and noisy guitars. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at ticketmaster.com. New Found Glory has been a mainstay in the pop-punk world for nearly 20 years. It's hitting the road this summer for the Sick tour, a star-studded ensemble event featuring support from Bayside , the Movielife , and former Yellowcard guitarist William Ryan Key . The show will stop at House of Blues on June 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at livenation.com.

is back this year with its first full-length release in several years. It'll appear at with Son Little as opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at prekindle.com. North Carolina's Rainbow Kitten Surprise has been getting a great deal of positive publicity after a string of memorable performances on last year's festival circuit. Its harmony-driven and buoyant choruses will fill up Granada Theater on May 18 . Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at prekindle.com.

is returning to the road this spring in celebration of the 10th anniversary of its album . It'll play that album in its entirety, plus a string other tracks from its catalog, at on . Tickets, $17, go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at dadadallas.com. Preoccupations play a loud and fiery brand of music that's part post-punk, part rock 'n' roll. They'll be touring North America behind their album New Material this spring. On May 23, they'll appear at Club Dada. Tickets, $13 to $15, go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at dadadallas.com.