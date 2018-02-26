The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Blake Shelton, George Clinton, Senses Fail and More

If you think local singer-songwriters take a back seat to touring acts this week, you're wrong. Vandoliers frontman Joshua Fleming plays original music and introduces new musical talent to the stage at Fort Worth Live, folk and alternative country singer-songwriter A.J. LeGrand plays a set at The Rustic with a full backing band and Whiskey Folk Ramblers founder Tyler Curtis brings his blend of country folk to Sundown at Granada.

But we're not hating on the rich and famous here. Catch country music star Blake Shelton, funk pioneer George Clinton, ambient music group Tycho and many more this week.

Josh Fleming

7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26, Fort Worth Live, 306 N. Houston St., 817-945-8890 or fortworthlive.live, free

Vocalist and guitarist for local cowpunk sextet Vandoliers, Joshua Fleming began hosting a recurring gig welcoming new songwriters at Fort Worth Live last month. Sharing his knowledge of the music biz, Fleming hopes to help young musicians find their foothold in the industry. During this "songwriter's night," as he calls it, Fleming plays his music and considers it a great chance to try out new material to the audience. He also wants the Monday night sets to be a great way for young songwriters to hone their craft and network with local veteran musicians for potential collaborations. If you're looking to catch a first glimpse at some of the area's best up-and-coming singer-songwriters, this weekly gig is the place to be. Diamond Victoria

Tyler Curtis

9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free

Local singer-songwriter Tyler Curtis ends his Wednesday night residency at Sundown at Granada this week. The founder of Whiskey Folk Ramblers partners with violinist Scarlett Deering for a night of music inspired by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and others. Curtis plays his foot tambourine while both harmonize on vocals. Curtis, WFR and his up-and-coming project Great Ships (also with Deering) are all planning to release new music this year. DV

Steve Aoki

With Desiigner, Grandtheft, Party Pupils and Bok Nero, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 1, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., ticketfly.com, $30-$250

The mere mention of Steve Aoki on a bill automatically invokes a frantic, high-energy party atmosphere of an event from the famed EDM superstar, but does it also invoke philanthropy? For this stop at The Bomb Factory on his Kolony US tour, $1 from every ticket sold during the 32-city run will go to the Aoki Foundation in support of brain science research. That’s a cool surprise, especially since Aoki fans typically show up knowing exactly what to expect from their leader. That includes his iconic cakings, which he estimates he’s done 15,000 times, and crowd surfing in an inflatable raft. But it’s all part of the jubilant experience the DJ delivers for his estimated 250 shows a year. This mini-festival of a lineup offers a look at new talent on Aoki’s Dim Mak record label, including Grandtheft, Party Pupils and Bok Nero. Manic rap star Desiigner, who’s featured on Aoki’s hit “MIC DROP,” adds a taste of hip-hop to the EDM-heavy affair. Mikel Galicia

Blake Shelton

7 p.m. Friday, March 2, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $112 and up

At a recent show in his Oklahoma hometown, concertgoers noticed the star of the evening, Blake Shelton, repeatedly nodding and crooning towards one particular spot in the audience. Shelton wasn't the only star in the small town of Tishomingo that night. Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s girlfriend and co-host on The Voice, was sitting a couple of rows back, enthusiastically singing along and making eyes at her beau throughout the concert. As Blake's tour continues to roll across the country this spring, there's no telling if Gwen will tag along, but the possibility will have attendees at Friday’s show at American Airlines Center scouring the back alleys and side stage areas for glimpses of the celebrity couple. Since beginning his relationship with the former No Doubt singer and becoming somewhat of a prime-time television star, some of the attention has shifted from Shelton’s country music roots. As his live shows unfold, though, fans are quickly reminded of how prolific he's been over the course of his two-decade career. Once things begin cranking up onstage, you'll be pleasantly reminded of the country music grit and songcraft that made Shelton a star. Jeff Strowe

Coast Modern

8:30 p.m., Friday, March 2, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, treesdallas.com, $18

L.A.-based duo Coast Modern's roots lie in producing hip-hop and alternative music for other acts, which could explain the band's eclectic sound. Coleman Trapp and Luke Atlas have released seven singles as Coast Modern since its conception in 2015 but released its first full-length, an eponymous album, last July. Far from the members' time working behind the scenes, the duo's current wave of success has put them in the spotlight with a fan following of their own. DV

Senses Fail

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 2, Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., gasmonkeybarngrill.com, $16-$150

Post-hardcore band Senses Fail joined the scene in the early 2000s with Let It Enfold You, an album catchy enough and edgy enough to earn plenty of praise in the post-hardcore world. These days, only one original member remains, lead singer Buddy Nielse, but Senses Fail easily draws in crowds nonetheless. The band just released its seventh full-length studio album, If There Is A Light, It Will Find You, a couple of weeks ago, so be sure to get a first listen at Friday's show. DV

A.J. LeGrand

9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St., 214-730-0596 or therustic.com

Not one to be cast into any one category, local singer-songwriter A.J. LeGrand describes his music as cosmic country psychedelic folk rock storytelling. Raised in rural areas, LeGrand heard plenty of storytelling in the music he listened to and has carried it with him in his career, which only really started a few years ago. Tonight's set at The Rustic includes a full backing band. DV

Emo Nite

8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., ticketfly.com, $10-$15

Emo Nite is a touring version of emo night parties with surprise musical guests. It's a nostalgia party, celebrating when emo went mainstream in the last decade. It's about Fall Out Boy, All American Rejects and My Chemical Romance instead of Sunny Day Real Estate, Jawbreaker and the Promise Ring. This has nothing to do with local versions in major cities, like the Forever Emo DJ night at Backyard Bell in Denton. The surprise element is the draw, but if you're expecting songs from rare 7-inches by Hoover or Texas is the Reason, you won’t hear them here. Eric Grubbs

George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic

8 p.m, Saturday, March 3, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $30-$59.50

After 40-plus years in the business, George Clinton still knows how to put on a party. A true showman and the author of several timeless tracks, Clinton has been featured in mainstream films, sampled by a legion of hip-hop and R&B groups, and a card-carrying member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 20 years. At age 75, he is showing few signs of slowing down. He's also kept a steady hand on the current scene, collaborating with Outkast and, more recently, Kendrick Lamar. Although his famed Mothership resides in the Smithsonian — it was retired from touring years ago — Clinton's shows still brim with excitement and wonder. His longtime band, Parliament Funkadelic, will be in tow for Saturday's stop at House of Blues. Jeff Strowe

Tycho

10 p.m., Saturday, March 3, Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, 214-358-6511, stereolivedallas.com, $20

California chillwave band Tycho has been been compared to acts such as Boards of Canada, DJ Shadow and Ulrich Schnauss. The band uses a vintage, lo-fi production approach paired with more progressive compositions to create something that sounds both familiar and new. It's sixth and most recent album, Awake, came out in 2016. DV

