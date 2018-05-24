Cole Beasley — Yes, the Dallas Cowboys Receiver — Is a Bona Fide Rapper

Although he’s not the first athlete to make a rap album — Shaquille O’ Neal’s early '90s foray into the genre, for example, was celebrated for its attempt more than the results — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley might be the most unlikely to make a go at free-styling.

With the release of his full-length album, The Autobiography, Beasley is in that rarefied air. He’s no longer just No. 11 catching bullet passes from Dak Prescott. He’s been quoted by TMZ, making him somewhat of a crossover celebrity.



“I just get in the booth, and the music comes on and I do however I feel with it,” he said in a recent interview with the media outlet.

He’s also in the business of hosting red carpet release parties, like the one in his honor last week at Lava Cantina. Dez Bryant was there. So were Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Terrance Williams, Demarcus Lawrence and a slew of other players and team staff. It’s a testament to Beasley’s popularity among his teammates that so many of them showed up in support.