Tift Merritt Stitches Together Her Experiences with Music


Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility Opens Up to Concerts

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 2:46 p.m.
By Paige Skinner
James Taylor will be the first musician to perform at The Star in Frisco.
Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com
DFW just gained one more place to see live music. The Star in Frisco, which hosts the Dallas Cowboys corporate offices, has a state-of-the-art indoor facility, Ford Center, which up until now has just been used for the Dallas Cowboys and Frisco ISD practices and some other non-music-related entertainment events.

But that’s changing, thanks in part to James Taylor. He'll be the first artist to give a concert at Ford Center. He and his All-Star Band will be joined by special guest Bonnie Raitt on July 31. Tickets go on sale March 10, starting at $36.

Ford Center is a 510,000-square-foot facility that seats 17,000 in a two-level setting. Restaurants, retail shops, the Omni hotel and a medical center surrounding The Star will be open by the time of Taylor’s concert, giving guests and concert-goers a chance to explore before and after the shows.

So far, Taylor is the only musical guest listed on the Ford Center’s calendar. Otherwise, there are plenty of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders camps and nonprofessional football games.

“We’re thrilled to bring such an iconic performer like James Taylor to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco,” says Jerry Jones Sr., owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, in a press release. “There is no better artist to help us debut the first of many incredible entertainment experiences at The Star.”

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

