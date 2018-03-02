'50 Shades of Hate': Dallas DJs Tell Us the Songs They'll Never Play

In most situations, a DJ is hired to provide a vibe for the room by way of music selections — a curatorial exercise that relies heavily on reading the room. In most cases, requests are unwelcome if you aren't in a dance club environment, but if you catch the DJ in the right mood (or just tip really well), your request may reach your ears before you've caught too much of a buzz.

Every DJ has limits, and certain requests are just not gonna happen. Sometimes it's just a song that's so annoying to the DJ's ears that he or she would rather hear nails on a chalkboard for a half-hour than endure even 30 seconds of your favorite party tune. For certain music nerd DJs (which is most of them), it's out of respect for the song, the artist and the history of that song in the context of DJ culture. In some cases, it may be a sensitivity to vulgar language and a sense of moral duty.

We asked a few Dallas DJs from different corners of the scene what pushes their buttons and what songs they just can't bring themselves to play.