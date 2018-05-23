New Year, New Recognition, New Album — 2018 Is Looking Good for Dorrough

Veteran Dallas hip-hop artist Dorrough is off to a strong start in the second quarter of 2018. On May 16, Mayor Mike Rawlings and Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway presented Dorrough with a key to the city of Dallas. The ceremony also announced that July 28 will officially be known as Dorrough Music Day in recognition of his philanthropic efforts and accomplishments in hip-hop.

The next day, Dorrough released his third full-length studio album, The Jump Back. Although Dorrough has remained consistent on touring circuits and feature appearances and has released several mixtapes, this is his first studio album since Get Big in 2010. Dorrough has always possessed exceptional rhyme skills highlighted by a unique rapid cadence and a knack for crafting addictive hooks.

If you’re looking for live musical instrumentation, abstract themes or political commentary, The Jump Back is not for you. It has straightforward classic Dorrough hood bangers ready-made for nightclub rotation.