Music News: Drake, Mavis Staples, Brian Wilson and Slash Headline a Busy Week of Announcements

Big things ahead on the Dallas area concert calendar. We've got large-scale tours, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and a couple of folks making some rare area appearances. Check out all the details.
- Drake is teaming up with Migos for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour. The 41-date tour will caravan its way across North America later this summer and will stop in Dallas for a Sept. 26 date at American Airlines Center. Drake also has his fifth studio album, Scorpion, due out later this year. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- The legendary Mavis Staples will visit Dallas for a show Aug. 24 at the The Statler Ballroom in downtown Dallas. The newly renovated Statler Hotel and Residences has hosted some pretty phenomenal shows in years past and is looking again to revitalize live music on the premises. Tickets go on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
- Rap superstars Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd will team up this summer for a lengthy 27-date tour. Wiz's new album, Rolling Papers 2, will be out in July. Joining this tour will be Lil Skies and O.T. Genesis. Tickets for the Aug. 26 date at Dos Equis Pavilion will go on sale Friday at livenation.com.
- Brian Wilson will again return to the area after several recent trips. This time around, he'll perform The Beach Boys' Christmas Album in its entirety with healthy doses of other holiday classics and Beach Boys tracks thrown in for good measure. Along with Wilson will be trusty accomplices Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman. Tickets for the Dec. 14 show at the Majestic Theatre are on sale Friday at axs.com.
- The Decemberists released a highly acclaimed new album, I'll Be Your Girl. In response, they'll spend much of the remainder of 2018 out on the road on a trek called Your Girl/Your Ghost. They'll make a stop Sept. 27 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- Guns N' Roses may be taking a break from their on-again, off-again touring schedule, but guitarist Slash isn't waiting around. He's released a couple of new songs, has collaborated on some GN'R outtakes, and is gearing up for a theater and festival tour. He'll appear Sept. 22 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort with Myles Kennedy aboard as support. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- Also appearing at the WinStar World Casino and Resort are Southern-rock veterans Kings Of Leon. The Followill gang has been quiet the past two or so years but are resurfacing this summer and fall for another round of tour dates in support of their most recent release, Walls. Tickets for the Oct. 12 show are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- The incomparable Yo La Tengo will bring its mesmerizing live show Sept. 20 to the Granada Theater. The legendary New Jersey indie rock group always put on extraordinary performances and blitzed the Granada with a full-force loud set and a charmingly quiet set when it last played there in 2016. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
- The Granada Theater will host another indie rock icon Sept. 28 when Liz Phair takes the stage. She's working on a new album and is touring this year behind the recently released 25th anniversary edition of her landmark album, Exile In Guyville. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
- Prince's estate has announced 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince. It will be a full symphony orchestra tour dedicated to playing hits from the late artist's vast catalog. Co-curated by Questlove, the show will feature guest vocalists and an array of video productions offered by the estate. The local performance will be Oct. 17 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.
