Music News: Vintage Emo, Vintage Hip-Hop, and a Tribute

Concert announcements this week bring new shows to the stages of House of Blues, The Bomb Factory, South Side Ballroom, Dan's Silverleaf, Verizon Theatre, Trees and The Statler Ballroom. A variety of genres are on display as both rising stars and seasoned professionals set up shop.



As music fans are well aware, legendary Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott died last week. To honor his legacy, The Bomb Factory is hosting " Vinnie Paul: A Public Celebration of Life" on Sunday. The line for wristbands begins at noon, and there are no advance ticket sales or guest list spots. Visit thebombfactory.com for more information.

on Sunday. The line for wristbands begins at noon, and there are no advance ticket sales or guest list spots. Visit thebombfactory.com for more information. The Summer Ever After Tour, featuring Dashboard Confessional and All-Time Low , will head to Dallas for a show Oct. 2 at South Side Ballroom. The veteran emo bands are touring in this joint manner for the second time this year. The first leg of the tour proved that crowds are still returning in droves. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

and , will head to Dallas for a show Oct. 2 at South Side Ballroom. The veteran emo bands are touring in this joint manner for the second time this year. The first leg of the tour proved that crowds are still returning in droves. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Despite the sometimes problematic online ramblings of frontman John Popper, Blues Traveler remains a strong presence on the touring calendar. The '90s hitmaker is hitting the road again this fall for a string of dates that will bring the band to the House of Blues on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

remains a strong presence on the touring calendar. The '90s hitmaker is hitting the road again this fall for a string of dates that will bring the band to the House of Blues on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Andy Grammer 's Good Times Tour will also make a stop at House of Blues. The Nov. 12 date is part of a lengthy tour that has kept the soul-pop crooner on the road for much of the past year after the release of his third and most recent album. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

's Good Times Tour will also make a stop at House of Blues. The Nov. 12 date is part of a lengthy tour that has kept the soul-pop crooner on the road for much of the past year after the release of his third and most recent album. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. R&B and soul singer-songwriter Allen Stone has been added to the ever-evolving live music lineup at The Statler Ballroom. The former American Idol contestant has been a popular live draw because of both his tunes and his bombastic performances. For this Oct. 26 show, he'll have Nick Waterhouse in tow as the opening act. Tickets are on sale Friday at thestatlerballroom.com.

has been added to the ever-evolving live music lineup at The Statler Ballroom. The former contestant has been a popular live draw because of both his tunes and his bombastic performances. For this Oct. 26 show, he'll have Nick Waterhouse in tow as the opening act. Tickets are on sale Friday at thestatlerballroom.com. Los Angeles rapper Jay Rock has announced a 29-city North American tour behind his recently released album, Redemption . The album debuted in the Billboard Top 20 and features guest stars Jeremih, J Cole, Future, Kendrick Lamar and SZA. His Dallas show is Oct. 3 at Trees. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

has announced a 29-city North American tour behind his recently released album, . The album debuted in the Top 20 and features guest stars Jeremih, J Cole, Future, Kendrick Lamar and SZA. His Dallas show is Oct. 3 at Trees. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com. Portland, Oregon, indie rock group STRFKR is out celebrating the 10th anniversary of its self-titled album by playing it in its entirety. The band also continues to make new music and released Being No One, Going Nowhere , its most recent full-length, in 2016. Catch STRFKR on Sept. 29 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

is out celebrating the 10th anniversary of its self-titled album by playing it in its entirety. The band also continues to make new music and released , its most recent full-length, in 2016. Catch STRFKR on Sept. 29 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com. The Legends of Hip-Hop Tour, featuring Juvenile , Scarface , 8Ball & MJG , Too $hort , DJ Quick and Bun B , makes its way to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a Nov. 2 show. The evening will be an action-packed extravaganza of solo performances and collaborations. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.

, , , , and , makes its way to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a Nov. 2 show. The evening will be an action-packed extravaganza of solo performances and collaborations. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com. Scott Danbom, a Denton resident, Centro-Matic multi-instrumentalist and an all-around session man to the stars, has an LP coming out this summer. To celebrate the release of Static Diary, he'll perform at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on July 28. Tickets are available Friday at prekindle.com.

