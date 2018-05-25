Music News: Bob Dylan, Epic Jam Bands and Reunion Tours Galore Are Headed This Way

Compared with last week's bevy of concert announcements, this Friday's collection is a bit lighter. However, there are still things to get excited about, like the legendary Bob Dylan, a boy band holiday extravaganza and a Texas-style birthday bash.



The one and only Bob Dylan continues his never-ending tour. Out on the road as much as he's always been, the cultural icon will headline the WinStar World Resort and Casino on Oct. 13, a venue he played in 2016. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Country sensation Thomas Rhett brings his summertime tunes to the area's other large casino venue. He'll play a show July 13 at the Choctaw Casino and Resort. Rhett is touring behind his most recent album, Life Changes , and he released the new single, "Leave Right Now." Tickets are on sale May 31 at ticketmaster.com.

Jam band favorite Umphrey's McGee will wind down a busy summer festival touring circuit with a string of club and theater dates this fall. It'll appear Sept. 1 at House of Blues. Tickets for the sure-to-be packed show go on sale Friday at livenation.com.

Another jam band favorite, Gov't Mule will appear at House of Blues. The band, out touring behind their latest album, Revolution Come...Revolution Go , will perform Sept. 20. Warren Haynes and Co. are out on the road for much of this summer as they always are, performing for their large and frenetic fans. Tickets are on sale June 1 at livenation.com.

It's been almost 20 years since Sisqo set the music world aflame with "Thong Song." The novelty hit skyrocketed his career, but he's still out performing and recording music. He'll be on the road this fall touring again with Dru Hill , the collective that will celebrate 20 years of Enter The Dru . Tickets for the Sept. 8 show at House of Blues are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

It's also been 20 years since 98 Degrees broke out onto the scene. As part of the boy band phenomenon, the band, featuring Nick Lachey, had a string of hits and made frequent appearances on TRL and other shows of that ilk. It's releasing a new Christmas album this year and celebrating with a holiday-themed show Dec. 1 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

Texas icon Ray Wylie Hubbard is throwing a birthday bash in August. The gravelly voiced troubadour is no stranger to local stages, and he is full of songs, stories and lively crowd interaction each time he performs. He'll host a pair of shows Aug. 9-10 at The Kessler Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

Lost '80s Live is a package tour featuring many of the hitmakers of the era. It will roll into the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Aug. 24. Although the lineup fluctuates a bit, performers are expected to include The Romantics, Men Without Hats and A Flock of Seagulls. Tickets are on sale June 1 at axs.com.


