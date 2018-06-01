Music News: Ice Cube in Irving, Beach House at The Bomb Factory

Hot weather means some hot shows ahead on the concert calendar for music fans in the metro area. This week, we’ve compiled a mix of cool local acts, touring indie darlings and influential rappers. Check out all the details below.



Ice Cube is perhaps the biggest show announcement this week, performing with Bun B at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 18. The iconic rapper and actor has wide-ranging appeal, and whether fans first came to Ice Cube from his role in the groundbreaking gangsta-rap act N.W.A, his solo albums and singles, or his starring roles in films like Boyz n the Hood, Barbershop or the Friday film series, he is an undeniable icon of pop culture. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

will perform Sept. 20 at Granada Theater while touring in support of the band’s 15th album, , which was released earlier this year. Tickets are on sale at granadatheater.com. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will perform an acoustic set Sept. 7 at The Kessler. Tickets are on sale at prekindle.com.