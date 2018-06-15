Music News: Nicki Minaj and Future Team Up, Interpol Return, and Iconic Folkies Collaborate

As triple-digit temperatures across our area are beginning to cause fatigue, it's time to think ahead to the cooler temperatures of fall. These months are looking promising for live music, too, as a variety of acts from a multitude of genres have announced upcoming dates for the Dallas area.



Nicki Minaj and Future are teaming up for a massive 28-city tour. Minaj's fourth album, Queen , drops in August and will likely end up as one of the year's top releases. Catch the tour, uniquely titled NIKKIHNDRXX, Nov. 1 when it stops at American Airlines Center. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Interpol is back with a new album out in late August. The band will greet the release, titled Marauder , with a string of North American and European tour dates. It'll land in Dallas on Sept. 27 with Sunflower Bean opening. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

The renovated Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas continues to impress with its live music offerings at the adjoining Statler Ballroom. This fall it will host An Evening With the Mavericks on Sept. 28. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.

R&B singer-songwriters Jeremih and Teyana Taylor have announced a co-headlining tour. The 24-date North American tour winds its way into Dallas for an Aug. 25 performance at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

Singer-songwriter Ben Rector has a new album, Magic , out this month. He'll spend much of the remainder of the year on tour, crossing North America in promotion. He'll appear Nov. 17 at Toyota Music Pavilion. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

Punk rock outfit Alkaline Trio kicks off its North American tour with a stop Aug. 3 at The Bomb Factory. It's celebrating 20 years as a band, so it's a safe bet that this tour will pull heavily from all angles of its vast catalog. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.

Billboard chart-topper and Bachata music influencer Romeo Santos brings his energetic tour to Dallas for an Oct. 21 show at American Airlines Center. Santos will tour behind his latest album, Golden . Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins are folk-rock legends who've known each other for half a century. Until recently, though, they never toured or performed together. This fall, they're teaming up for a North American jaunt that will bring them to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.

Canton Hall will host An Evening With The Chris Robinson Brotherhood on Sept. 16. The former Black Crowes frontman has been leading this jam band and roots rock collective for quite some time, bringing a solid collection of songs and a diehard group of followers to each tour stop. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.

on Sept. 16. The former Black Crowes frontman has been leading this jam band and roots rock collective for quite some time, bringing a solid collection of songs and a diehard group of followers to each tour stop. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com. Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live tour will stop at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sept. 23. The multiplatform entertainer has brought the template for his hit sketch-variety MTV show on the road in recent years, and this fall is no exception. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.