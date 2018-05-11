Music News: Two Nights of Comedy at WinStar, Two Nine Inch Nails Shows at Toyota Music Factory

The WinStar Global Resort and Casino is giving residents of North Texas plenty of reasons to make the short trek up Interstate 35 with a number of quality shows announced this week for the venue on the Oklahoma state line. Nine Inch Nails announced a pair of local shows with a unique twist on the ticket-buying process. A couple of heartthrob crooners are heading this way, and if you've been tuned in to the new season of American Idol, you will want to make plans to head to Grand Prairie this fall.



This fall will mark Christina Aguilera's first tour in a decade. She'll hit the road in support of her latest album, Liberation , and has packed a full itinerary across North America. Although she won't make it to Dallas proper, she'll appear up the road Nov. 3 at the Global Events Center Stage at WinStar World Casino. Tickets are on sale May 18 at ticketmaster.com.

recently appeared in the area for a special night of music with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The road warriors are nearby again Sept. 15 as they play the Global Events Center Stage at WinStar World Casino as part of their never-ending tour. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. The Global Events Center Stage at WinStar World Casino is also hosting a pair of top-notch comedy shows. On July 28, Amy Schumer and Friends will take the stage. It's unclear just who those friends will be, but seeing that Schumer is pretty much an A-lister at this point, it's safe to say that the names accompanying her will be quite recognizable. On Sept. 21, old friends Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will take the stage. The roast-masters are touring as a duo in select cities this fall. Tickets for both shows are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

is embarking on a large-scale 2019 tour behind his latest self-titled album, which will be released later this month. His 32-date tour brings him to the American Airlines Center for a July 22, 2019, show. Tickets, which will surely go fast, go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Trent Reznor is bringing Nine Inch Nails on the road this summer and fall. He's showing some love to North Texas by headlining two nights at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. The Nov. 27 and 28 dates also have an ace headliner, Jesus and Mary Chain . It's a blast from the past for tickets. You'll have to purchase in person at the venue box office May 19 with a four-ticket limit. For more information, visit livenation.com.

brings his boyish charms to House of Blues for a show June 18. He'll be traveling North America behind his latest album on a tour titled Better With You. The recently released song of the same name has been receiving quite a bit of airplay. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Up-and-coming SoCal rapper Lil Xan is also playing House of Blues. Xan's debut album, Total Xanarchy , cracked the Billboard Top 10, and he collaborated with some choice musicians, including 2 Chainz, Charli XCX and Rae Sremmurd. Tickets for the Nov. 1 show are on sale Friday at livenation.com.

is visiting Dallas for a spectacular evening of music that will also feature . Cole's 35-city excursion brings him to the American Airlines Center for an Aug. 18 performance. Tickets, starting at $49.50, go on sale Saturday at ticketmaster.com. American Idol Live is heading back on the road across the United States in search of talent and perhaps the next big superstar. The rolling revue will hit Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a July 19 performance. Kris Allen and In Real Life will be part of the proceedings. Tickets go on sale Friday at axs.com.

has made a pair of stunning albums over the past several years. The Söderberg sisters will head out this summer on their Rebel Heart tour in support of their latest album, . They'll play Sept. 19 at South Side Ballroom with Julia Jacklin supporting. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com. Jade Bird , a British-based, Americana-influenced singer-songwriter, will embark on her first North American headlining tour this summer and fall. Her single, "Lottery," is gaining lots of buzz and led to a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon . She'll appear Sept. 18 at Club Dada. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.

is arguably the world's biggest a cappella group. Formed by classmates at Indiana University in 1996, the group will be on the road for much of 2018 celebrating a catalog that features a vast range of hits and original takes. Catch them Nov. 11 at Southern Methodist University's McFarlin Auditorium. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com. Alt 103.7 FM is presenting a performance by alternative rock band Blue October on Oct. 20. With a bevy of Top 40 singles and eight albums to its credit, the band has been a huge force on the indie-alternative scene since forming in the late '90s. Tickets are on sale May 18 at livenation.com.

