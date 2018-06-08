Music News: '80s Pop and Hair Metal, John Fogerty and Cole Swindell Headline a Week of Show Announcements

Though we've been greeted with hot summer temperatures a bit earlier than usual, the concert calendar is already looking ahead to the cooler fall and winter months. Ahead this week, we've got announcements from '80s favorites, legendary rock and classical acts, a bit of country and some club shows of note.

100.3 Jack-FM is presenting An Evening With Simple Minds on Nov. 3 at the Toyota Music Pavilion. The '80s pop-rockers, best known for their iconic "Don't You (Forget About Me)" are still out touring and bringing their nostalgic hits to the masses. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.

South Africa-born, Australia-raised singer, actor and YouTube sensation Troye Sivan brings his Bloom Tour to the Toyota Music Pavilion on Sept. 21. With nods to David Bowie and other facets of glam-rock, the 23 year old's latest video for his single "Bloom" has been one of the most buzzed about performances of the year. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.