Music News: '80s Pop and Hair Metal, John Fogerty and Cole Swindell Headline a Week of Show Announcements

Though we've been greeted with hot summer temperatures a bit earlier than usual, the concert calendar is already looking ahead to the cooler fall and winter months. Ahead this week, we've got announcements from '80s favorites, legendary rock and classical acts, a bit of country and some club shows of note.
100.3 Jack-FM is presenting An Evening With Simple Minds on Nov. 3 at the Toyota Music Pavilion. The '80s pop-rockers, best known for their iconic "Don't You (Forget About Me)" are still out touring and bringing their nostalgic hits to the masses. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.
South Africa-born, Australia-raised singer, actor and YouTube sensation Troye Sivan brings his Bloom Tour to the Toyota Music Pavilion on Sept. 21. With nods to David Bowie and other facets of glam-rock, the 23 year old's latest video for his single "Bloom" has been one of the most buzzed about performances of the year. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.
And for all you parents and caretakers out there, Kidz Bop Live 2018 is heading to town. The tween ensemble touring cast, known for their expert takes on Top 40 hits of today and other assorted recent years, is always a huge hit for those in the elementary and middle school crowds. Tickets for the Sept. 22 show at Toyota Music Pavilion are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty has added a Jan. 25 date at the Winstar World Casino to his busy touring itinerary. The legendary CCR frontman continues to push hard with his music, offering fans not only classic hits but a healthy dose of songs from his immense solo career. Tickets are on sale June 8 at ticketmaster.com.
The versatile and immensely talented k.d. lang will bring her "Ingenue Redux" 25th Anniversary tour to the McFarlin Auditorium on the campus of SMU on Sept. 23. On this jaunt, lang will perform the Ingenue album in its entirety, plus add hits from her 30-plus years in the business to the set list. Tickets are on sale June 8 at axs.com.
Sirius XM's Hair Nation 2018 tour is coming Nov. 3 to the House of Blues. Featuring Jack Russell's Great White, Bullet Boys and Enuff ZNuff, the tour will likely bring legions of guitars, large amps, and giant amounts of hair product to the DFW area. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.
California rockers Thrice are celebrating 20 years together as a band. They've recently signed to Epitaph Records and have entered the studio to begin work on an album, their 10th official release. They'll appear Nov. 13 at the House of Blues as part of their lengthy fall North American tour. Tickets are on sale June 8 at livenation.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Alabama native rapper Michael Wayne Atha, better known as Yelawolf, will appear Aug. 31 at the Granada Theater. He's out touring behind last year's album, Trial By Fire, and constantly navigates North America on tour providing lively and raucous evenings of showmanship. Tickets are on sale June 8 at prekindle.com.
The KSCS Country Fest '18 featuring Cole Swindell comes Oct. 18 to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. The multi-platinum winning artist will be joined by a bevy of other country artists that will be announced over the next several months so attendees can expect a full night of tunes. Tickets are on sale June 8 at axs.com.
A few months ago we told you that Americana band Dawes will be at the AAC in August opening for Jeff Lynne's ELO. Well, Dawes are returning to the area for a headlining gig as they continue expanding their "Passwords" tour. Catch them Nov. 3 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale June 8 at ticketfly.com.
The Boston Pops Orchestra will bring their ensemble to the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on March 20, 2019. Nationwide tours are a bit infrequent, so this will be a great opportunity to witness an iconic American act. Tickets are on sale June 8 at axs.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!