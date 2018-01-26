Music News: Kendrick Lamar and Elton John Announce Dallas Shows This Year

Lots of goodness is coming our way with this week's installment of concert announcements. Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, Slayer, and Belle and Sebastian are just a few of the big names rolling through town. Elsewhere, a couple of cool shows work their way to Irving, the Granada Theater gets some interesting names, and The Old 97's have announced plans for their next County Fair.



Kendrick Lamar announced dates for TDE: The Championship Tour, which will include a stop at the Starplex Pavilion on May 17 . This tour pairs Lamar with breakout artist SZA, as well as ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and and a few others. You can also catch Lamar this Sunday on the Grammy Awards broadcast. His album DAMN earned seven nominations. Tickets to the Starplex show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at ticketmaster.com.

announced plans for his farewell concert tour. There's no urgency — the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will stretch out for the next three years. His local appearance, however, will happen at the tail end of 2018. He has a two-night stand at the on . Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2, at ticketmaster.com. Five-time Grammy-winning pianist and vocalist Diana Krall visits the Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie on June 19. She's out touring behind Wallflower , her latest album of popular covers and collaborations, which features big-name guests and was produced by the legendary David Foster. Tickets, $39.75 to $129.75, go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at ticketmaster.com.

, Jon Batiste has developed a sterling international reputation as a genre-pushing musician, educator and interpreter. A New Orleans native, Batiste always keeps the musical spirit of the city close to each of his projects. Catch him at the on Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at prekindle.com. The Old 97's County Fair is back April 14 for another jampacked day of music, food and carnival entertainment in downtown's Main Street Garden. This year's version features some stellar guests: Lord Huron, The Mavericks, Valerie June, Paul Cauthen, The Bottle Rockets, Erika Wennerstrom, Jaime Wyatt and Bastards of Soul. Tickets, starting at $50, are available at old97scf.com.

