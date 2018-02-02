 


Mastodon plays Southside Ballroom on May 10.EXPAND
Mastodon plays Southside Ballroom on May 10.
Jimmy Hubbard

Music News: Mastodon, Broken Social Scene, Buddy Guy and More

Jeff Strowe | February 2, 2018 | 12:34pm
AA

We're one month into 2018, and the concert calendar continues to fill up. There's good stuff ahead, including a pretty cool alt-rock/metal pairing, a classic blues double-bill and a visit from the Vampire Weekend mastermind. Also, a local favorite hits a big stage and a couple of international acts make rare appearances in the region.

  • Primus and Mastodon make for an interesting and eclectic pair. They'll head out this year on a 43-city joint tour that finds them playing South Side Ballroom on May 10. Mastodon is also hitting up several of the main summer festivals this year while Primus will be supporting its new album, The Desaturating Seven. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

  • Singer-songwriter Frank Turner is out playing his new album, Be More Kind. He'll appear at House of Blues on June 12 with his backing band, the Sleeping Souls. The Menzingers, Lucero and Homeless Gospel Choir will round out the bill. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

  • Canadian indie-rock collective Broken Social Scene will bring its spring North American tour to House of Blues on March 27. The band recently released its first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder. Bring tissues. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

  • The ever-popular X Ambassadors will head to House of Blues for a May 17 show. The platinum-selling rock band is headlining venues on its Joyful tour. "Joyful" is also the name of the band's latest single, which is getting solid airplay this winter. Mondo Cozmo and Shaed will open. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

  • Jack-of-all-trades Texas singer Charley Crockett, a festival regular around these parts, dabbles in the blues, rock 'n' roll and country. On April 20, he plays Majestic Theatre, one of his largest venues yet, with special guests David Ramirez and Brennen Leigh. Tickets, $18 to $75, are on sale at spunetickets.com.

  • It's a classic rock extravaganza July 25 at Toyota Music Factory. Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, and Ann Wilson will team up for an evening of guitar riffs, vocal wailing and sweet nostalgia as part of the Stars Align Tour. The venue will be set up as an 8,000-person capacity amphitheater for the event. Tickets, starting at $29.50, are on sale at livenation.com.

  • Legendary blues figure Buddy Guy, 81, is hitting the road this spring with a younger protegé, the celebrated Jonny Lang. The duo will bring guitar licks and stories to the Verizon Theater at Grand Prairie on May 13. Tickets are on sale at axs.com.

  • Australian electronic wizards Cut Copy have announced a run of seven shows that are sandwiched between multiple festival appearances. One of those will take place at the Granada Theater on March 29. Tickets are on sale at prekindle.com.

  • Singer-producer Rostam, formerly of Vampire Weekend, will appear at Three Links in Deep Ellum for an April 6 show. He's out touring behind his solo effort, Half-Light, and recently collaborated with a who's who of musicians including Solange, Santigold, Charli XCX and Haim. Tickets are on sale at marginwalkerpresents.com.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

