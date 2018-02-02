Music News: Mastodon, Broken Social Scene, Buddy Guy and More

We're one month into 2018, and the concert calendar continues to fill up. There's good stuff ahead, including a pretty cool alt-rock/metal pairing, a classic blues double-bill and a visit from the Vampire Weekend mastermind. Also, a local favorite hits a big stage and a couple of international acts make rare appearances in the region.



Primus and Mastodon make for an interesting and eclectic pair. They'll head out this year on a 43-city joint tour that finds them playing South Side Ballroom on May 10 . Mastodon is also hitting up several of the main summer festivals this year while Primus will be supporting its new album, The Desaturating Seven . Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

