Music News: Phoenix, Miguel, and Elvis Costello Highlight Area Calendars

Some well-known names playing a variety of venues headline this week's run of concert announcements. And, as the summer continues to propel forward, winter show dates are becoming closer and closer to a reality.
- French indie rock group Phoenix is touring this fall behind last year's release, Tim Amo. The chart-topper has sold out venues on its past few national tours and seems poised to pack houses again this year. It'll appear Oct. 5 at South Side Ballroom in Dallas along with Julian Casablancas' band The Voidz. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.
- Miguel continues to tour heavily behind his most recent release, War & Leisure. Starting again this August, he'll head out across North America on the Ascension Tour, an outing that brings him to South Side Ballroom on Sept. 12. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- AJR, the rock band consisting of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, has been making the rounds in support of its second studio album, The Click. Throughout the remainder of the year, the brothers will be touring extensively on a jaunt that brings them to South Side Ballroom for an Oct. 26 date. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.
- Pusha-T has announced a tour behind his new Kanye West-produced album, Daytona. A world of fanfare greeted the hip-hop artist after the release, and he has high hopes for this upcoming trek. He'll play Aug. 28 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.
- 88Rising, a burgeoning music and arts collective featuring groundbreaking artists from Asia bridging Eastern and Western youth culture, announced its first-ever group tour across North America this fall with Rich Brian, Joji, Keith Ape, Higher Brothers, Kohh, Niki, August 08 and Don Krez set to take part. Locally, the show will be Oct. 21 at Toyota Music Pavilion. Tickets are on sale Friday at livenation.com.
- The legendary Elvis Costello & The Imposters have planned a 20-date North American trek in support of an upcoming album. The versatile crooner and his longtime ace backing band will perform Nov. 23 at WinStar World Casino. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.
- Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has planned an extensive all-acoustic tour with percussionist Toca Rivera. Their Live in Stereo tour, which promises to feature tracks from a forthcoming album, heads this way Dec. 11-12 for appearances at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. Tickets are on sale Friday at axs.com.
- Kali Uchis has announced a headlining tour of the U.S. this fall in support of her excellent debut album, Isolation, released earlier this year. The eclectic R&B artist recently got off the road after opening tour stints for Lana Del Rey. She'll appear Sept. 25 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.
- Guitar slinger and laconic sInger-songwriter Kurt Vile was in the area last fall alongside Courtney Barnett. This winter, he'll return to Dallas with his band on a tour in support of his forthcoming album. He'll appear Dec. 7 at Canton Hall. Tickets are on sale Friday at ticketfly.com.
- Danish post-punk outfit Iceage recently played for a packed house at Club Dada behind its stellar new album. On Nov. 16, it'll return to the larger Granada Theater, performing on a bill with the always entertaining Black Lips. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
- The next night, Nov. 17, the Granada Theater hosts Greensky Bluegrass. The Michigan-based string band has grown from a humble three-piece into a five-member tour de force featuring electric elements and a heady light show. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
- '90s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is out touring again this fall with a mix of older and newer songs. The band is known for its hit "The Freshmen," and lead singer Brian Vander Ark has surrounded himself with a new lineup that complements his diverse songwriting focus. The group will appear Sept. 15 at the Kessler Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday at prekindle.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!