Dallas Music Venues You Don't Have To Be 21 To Enjoy

It can be difficult for a young adult to find places to enjoy nightlife and good music after dark. Whether you’re in the city for the first time or were born and raised in the heart of Dallas, it helps to know of the best places to hear music and hang out if you’re younger than 21. Thankfully, Dallas offers an array of nightlife for the 18 and older crowd.

The Church

The Church is a great place if you’re into the darker side of things. Founded in 1994, The Church takes over the Lizard Lounge every Sunday night. It boasts five lounges, three DJs and the occasional live performance. It also has hosted an exotic collection of events, including the Mad Hatters Ball, Midnight Mass and Zombie Prom. One of the lounges plays music from the '80s, and the others play a combination of neo-Gothic, EBM, dark house and more.

You don't have to be 21 to enjoy The Prophet Bar. Mike Brooks

The Prophet Bar

The Prophet Bar hosts live music weekly in a relaxed setting. The spacious building is on the outskirts of Deep Ellum and is a great place to get involved with the local music scene. It opened in 1985 and was among the first businesses in Deep Ellum to lead the charge in creating Dallas’ legendary music and arts scene. It has hosted big-name bands such as La Dispute, The Icarus Account, Black Crows and Lumineers.