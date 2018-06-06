Demi Lovato Deletes Tweet About Sexual 'Prank' on Bodyguard

On Twitter this weekend, Dallas native Demi Lovato tweeted about pranking her bodyguard with a "lady of the night."
During a Twitter Q&A, Lovato said it was the "funniest prank ever."
“She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the fuck out hahahahaha!” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to OK! Magazine.
June 3, 2018
Twitter users quickly wondered why Lovato, an advocate for topics such as mental health and sobriety, would make fun of something that some consider sexual assault.
Lovato deleted the tweet and then wrote that she has compassion for victims and encouraged her fans to listen to her song "Warrior."
The beginning of the song includes the lyrics, "This is a story that I've never told/I gotta get this off my chest to let it go/I need to take back the light inside you stole." Later in the song, she sings, "There's a part of me I can't get back/A little girl grew up too fast/All it took was once/I'll never be the same."
