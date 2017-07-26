menu

Dallas Christian Metalcore Band Fit for a King Tells Us What It's Like to Travel with Warped Tour

Justin Bieber Announces a Second Dallas Date for Never-Ending 'Purpose' Tour


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Dallas Christian Metalcore Band Fit for a King Tells Us What It's Like to Travel with Warped Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10:47 a.m.
By Eric Grubbs
Ryan Kirby (second from right) fronts Fit for a King, which is based in Dallas and signed to Seattle's Solid State Records.EXPAND
Ryan Kirby (second from right) fronts Fit for a King, which is based in Dallas and signed to Seattle's Solid State Records.
courtesy the artist
A A

Fit for a King frontman Ryan Kirby grew up in Arlington, but he isn't familiar with many of the venues he's now playing with the Christian metalcore band. It's on the lineup for Warped Tour, visiting Starplex Pavilion this Friday, but Kirby never attended Warped Tour in Dallas as a teenager.

“I enjoyed writing music a lot more than watching,” he says over the phone, during an off day in Milwaukee. “I enjoy playing, obviously. It’s weird. I enjoy listening to it on headphones, but I was never big on live shows. ... I [was] kind of socially awkward through high school. I was never big on loud noises, which is weird because that’s my life.”

Fit for a King formed in Tyler in 2007. The band released two EPs and one LP independently before signing to Seattle-based Solid State Records in 2012, and has released four albums since. The first, Creation/Destruction, reached No. 17 on Billboard's Christian Albums Chart and No. 6 on the Hard Rock Albums chart.

These days, Kirby, drummer Jared Easterling and guitarist Bobby Lynge call Fort Worth home, and bassist Ryan O’Leary lives in upstate New York. Despite his social anxiety, Kirby says that singing lead vocals in Fit for a King brings out the best in him.

Upcoming Events

“I liked that it was pushing me,” he says. “I’m still working on it. Now that it’s a job, I still work on it all the time — being more outgoing on stage. It’s helped push me out of my comfort zone.”

The response to the band’s most recent album for Solid State, October 2016's Deathgrip, has been the strongest yet. This isn't Fit for a King's first time on Warped Tour, but the crowds are noticeably larger and more engaged. Kirby stresses the importance of trying to connect with an audience, whether the show is going well or not.

“You need to still put out your best effort,” he says. “You don’t want to get offstage and think, ‘Maybe I was the reason why they didn’t move.’ [I] want to get offstage knowing I did what I could.”

Traveling with the Warped Tour is a long, arduous experience for any band. Kirby explains how he gets through it.

“I turn my brain off all day, turn it on to play, and I turn it back off,” he says. “Don’t think about how miserable some of the days are because of the heat. It’s really about staying positive and keeping yourself busy.”

Every day he wears loose-fitting clothing, drinks lots of water and lathers himself up with sunscreen.

"I’ve seen some of the worst sunburns ever at our meet-and-greets,” he says. “Fans will come up dark red, and I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to have fun for the next three weeks.’”

The band members look forward to heading to their homes in early August. They will go back out on a co-headlining tour in November and use the downtime to begin writing material for another album.

“We don’t have anything from August through October, so we’re just going to write a lot,” Kirby says. “Obviously nothing’s coming out soon, but we definitely want to get started to get ready to go into the studio.”

Fit for a King at Warped Tour, gates open 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $42.50, livenation.com.

Eric Grubbs
Eric Grubbs is a Dallas-based writer who has published two books, Post: A Look at the Influence of Post-Hardcore 1985-2007 and When We Were the Kids. His writing has been featured in Punk Planet, Popdose, Fort Worth Weekly, The Dentonite and LA Weekly. He supports Manchester City and will never root for Manchester United.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >