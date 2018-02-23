Do You Know Anything About Country Music?

... And can you write?
Because this fine music section is in need of a freelance country music writer, someone who knows a thing or seven about the local country music scene, as well as the national one.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
If this is you, and you can write — as in you know how to interview people (musicians) and write about the local scene (preview a show, review a show, predict the next big star) — then please reach out to us.
Are you reliable? Can you turn things in on time? We don't mean to be picky, but a reliable and informative writer would be nice.
Drop a line to the music editor at paige.skinner@dallasobserver.com with some of your clips and your best pitch for why you think you can do it.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!