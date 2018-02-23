 


If this is you, and you can write, drop us a line.
If this is you, and you can write, drop us a line.
Observer file photo

Do You Know Anything About Country Music?

Paige Skinner | February 23, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

... And can you write?

Because this fine music section is in need of a freelance country music writer, someone who knows a thing or seven about the local country music scene, as well as the national one.

If this is you, and you can write — as in you know how to interview people (musicians) and write about the local scene (preview a show, review a show, predict the next big star) — then please reach out to us.

Are you reliable? Can you turn things in on time? We don't mean to be picky, but a reliable and informative writer would be nice.

Drop a line to the music editor at paige.skinner@dallasobserver.com with some of your clips and your best pitch for why you think you can do it.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

