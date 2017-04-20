Dallas Observer Mixtape with Bon Spengler

Bon splitting the protons of techno. Erin Garner

Bon Spengler works as a DJ and promoter and is a key player on the online radio station and label Proton Radio. She is one of the gatekeepers of the local techno scene and one of the loudest cheerleaders for the many talented DJs and producers emerging in Dallas.

Spengler is know for techno and house, but for this week's mixtape she goes full robot for a hot mix of techno. It's the same sound she throws down at her "Nothing but Techno" residency, which has become a weekly oasis for lovers of the genre.

Nothing but Techno has moved venues a few times, but it found a home at Crown and Harp last year. Now that Crown and Harp is closing May 7, Spengler will be moving locations again.

<p>Listen to <a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/bon-spengler-dallas-observer-mixtape-live-the-crown-harp-nbt-2017-03-16/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape #134: Bon Spengler</a> <span>by</span><a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/" target="_blank">DC9 at Night Mixtape</a> <span>on</span> <a href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

It’s been a few years since you have done a mix for us. How has deejaying changed or evolved for you over that time?

2016 was a busy year for me. We threw 70 events, and I played over 30 of them. I'm feeling like I have house music down for sure; I’ve now evolved into refining other sounds that interest me. And because of the internet, music is abundant these days, so having confidence in your track selection is key.

How was this mix made and was there a theme behind it?

This mix was recorded at Crown and Harp. Typically for a 10 p.m. opening slot, I mostly warm up with deep dubby techno, then feel my way through. … For this mix, I ended with minimal ghetto tech breaks, because I was inspired by that old sound, and the next DJ was playing acid techno breaks after me.

How did Nothing but Techno get started at Crown and Harp?

It actually got started at our warehouse October 2012 with local techno DJs from DFW, including Ill 76, me, James Kelly and Planet Dubois. Next, I brought in two good friends from Denver: John Templeton and Missing Link. Then Luis Flores, Kyle Geiger, Mike Parker, Convextion and so forth until 2015. Then I had an opportunity to do one Thursday night a month at Absinthe Lounge at South Side on Lamar. Finally in 2016, we moved to the Crown and Harp [but next month they will] shut the doors for good.

What’s new with Proton Radio? Do you have an electronic music label?

Proton Radio has reached over to the label distribution side called Proton Soundsystems, handling contracts, distribution and royalties’ management. If you want to learn more about what we do for independent labels, go to soundsystem.protonradio.com/+/. Proton Radio and Beatport also teamed up for Crates, which is an electronic music browser made by DJs for DJs. Try it out.

What is your relationship with techno?

Actively involved … we kiss daily.

Are there any genres you would like to play more of?

Ambient and synth wave

Are you involved in any production?

Yes. Hello Humanoids with my partner Sam Proton, using Ableton.

Where do you like to dig for tracks? Online or in stores?

I use Crates, which I talked about earlier, and also rummage through promos sent to my email daily. Mostly, I love to hunt music on Bandcamp, or hit up thrift stores for classic vinyl.

Which new producers have been getting you excited?

I saw an electronic jazz trio called AMBIQ at a vegan music festival deep in jungle of Tulum and been following them since. Also love this girl from France who goes by Hydrangea.

What has been your most significant music experience of the past year?

It feels pretty cool to hang out with your American friends at parties in foreign countries. Last year going to Amsterdam Dance Event or ADE for the first time was rad. It’s a lot like SXSW with loads of activities for electronic music fans, and finally getting to meet my Proton Radio European colleagues in person was a plus. ... I also used the unique opportunity to see DJs that don’t ever tour the United States. So far this year, though, the jungle party in Tulum was memorable, and I’m looking toward the upcoming Movement festival in Detroit. …This is a must for me; Detroit is always a significant time.

What gigs do you have coming up?

For April 2017, the last two parties for Nothing but Techno at Crown and Harp. On April 28, I’m opening for Doubting Thomas at Ethics Lounge [Austin], tagging b2b with my partner as KAMAPALA. As for NBT, it continues on… . We’re finalizing details for the new Nothing but Techno podcast show.

Tracklist:

01. Coppice Halifax - "Jel Gun (Original Mix)" [Milieu Music]

02. Substak & Shebuzzz - "In A Sea (Matthias Springer Remix)" [Dimbideep Music]

03. Schulz Audio - "Seti (Original Mix)" [Hello Strange]

04. Schulz Audio - "Zatar (Original Mix)" [Hello Strange]

05. Leftover - "Desolate Plains (Original Mix)" [Baum]

06. Andrey Pushkarev - "Before The End (Original Mix)" [Endless]

07. Donato Dozzy - "Cassandra (Original Mix)" [Claque Musique]

08. Boris. - "What I See (Original Mix)" [Conceptual]

09. Suolo - "Direct Inapoi (Original Mix)" [Minimalaysia]

10. Butr & Mark Thibideau - "Serge 4.0 (Original Mix)" [Paperface]

11. Jim-E Stack - "Run (Original Mix)" [Innovative Leisure]

12. Treescape - "Modul (Original Mix)" [Sleep Is Commercial]

13. Pierre Codarin - "Concrete (Original Mix)" [No Idea's Original]

14. Pablo Bolivar - "The Spark (Versalife aka Conforce)" [Curle Recordings]

15. Blawan - "Kaz (Original Mix)" [R&S Records]

16. Colo - "Never Again (George FitzGerald Remix)" [Take Records]

17. A1 Bassline - "Shock Headed (Original Version)" [Tighten Up Records]

18. Ion Driver - "Magma (Original Mix)" [Digital Distortions]

19. Dexter - "Fat Skinny People (Original Mix)" [Clone Crown Limited Series]

20. Vlad Onu - "Utterly Amazing (Alien Pimp Remix)" [DubKraft Records]

21. Savage Skulls - "No. 1 Spot (Chaos in the CBD Remix)" [Enchufada]

22. E.B.E. - "Stratus (Original Mix)" [Manuscript Records Ukraine]

23. Ion Driver - "Magma (Original Mix)" [Digital Distortions]

24. Ribbon Tweeter Worship - "Blacktop Beauty (Oilpanic Remix)" [530Techno]

