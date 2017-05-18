'Dallas Observer' Mixtape with DJ Dead Wax: Two Steppin' Tuesdays

Brad Sigler, aka DJ Dead Wax Cameron Brand

On the second Tuesday of every month at Double Wide, Brad Sigler slips into his DJ Dead Wax alias to spin the finest in country, rockabilly, western swing and Americana.

Sigler only started deejaying in bars a few years ago, but he has roots as a radio DJ that go all the way back to the '80s. He's also known for his time spent working some of Dallas' old record stores, and that's where his DJ name comes from (Dead Wax Records). Sigler's many years spent on the retail side of music come through in his near-encyclopedic knowledge of music history.

For this week's mixtape, he and his partner, DJ Culturgang — also known as Cameron Brand — deliver a mix that explores the classic sound of their Two Steppin' Tuesdays residency.

<p>Listen to <a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/djculturegangdjdeadwaxdamagegoodststremix/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape #138: DJ Culturegang & DJ Deadwax </a> <span>by</span><a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape Series</a> <span>on</span> <a href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

Dallas Observer: What drew you into deejaying?

DJ Dead Wax: I was a DJ at KNON and interned with George Gimarc on The Rock and Roll Alternative at KZEW in the mid-to-late '80s. It took up my weekends in high school for almost three years. It wasn't until 2015 that I started to deejay in actual bars and clubs, and that was thanks to Cameron inviting me to spin at Lee Harvey's. We had a good run last year with a residency at Alamo Drafthouse and a short stint at The Nines.

How did you and DJ Culturgang start playing together?

I've known Cam for about 15 years, but we never worked together until he invited me to sit in at Lee Harvey's a few years ago. We just had so much fun doing those sets there that we decided to work together as Damaged Goods.

How was this mix made, and was there a theme behind it?

It's a combination of some of our favorite songs, crowd pleasers and some more obscure, rare cuts. It's not just country; we always mix in western swing, rockabilly and Americana, as well.

How did you end up deejaying country?

John over at Double Wide asked Cameron to fill the Tuesday night void last year, and he ended up with too much going on and asked me to take over just a few weeks in. It's a genre of music I grew up with and have a lot of love for. It's probably been my fave gig of all the places Cameron and I have deejayed.

Do you have a favorite record that always makes it into the crate?

Gary Stewart's "Flat Natural Born Good-Timin' Man" gets a spin every Two Steppin' Tuesday. It was too rock for country and too country for rock.

Where do you dig for country records?

Josey [Records] has a deep well of cool, cheap country LPs, and they've been getting great rockabilly comps on Ace and Bear Family [record labels] lately, too.

Where do you dig for records in general?

Mostly friends and record swaps.

What genre or genres are you drawn to most — outside of country — for deejaying?

Post punk, new wave. Damaged Goods is the name Cameron and I operate under in town for that.

What drew you to post punk and new wave?

I've always thought that period of music from '78 to '86 was just so incredibly creative. In high school, friends started making me mixtapes filled with strange music that I didn't even know existed. It was just such an eye-opening experience that there was so much more out there than what radio had to offer.

How much has working record stores influenced your music habits?

At independent record stores, you get to work with so many people with different tastes. Those early years at Bill's and RPM introduced me to psych, reggae, dub, ska, jazz — I learned so much in such a short time period.

Dead Wax, RIP. How did you get involved in record retail?

Bill Wisener hired me at Bill's in 1984 at his first space on Spring Valley Road. I went to work for RPM Records after that. I ended up working off and on between both those stores for almost 20 years. Not many people can say they worked at the two longest-lasting record stores in Dallas.

What has been your most significant music experience of the past year?

Well, we're just approaching the halfway point, but seeing Redd Kross tear through their catalog at Club Dada has been the high point. Watching them play live makes you smile.

What gigs do you have coming up?

Two Steppin' Tuesdays are the second Tuesday of each month at Double Wide. We've kind of been on hiatus as Damaged Goods, but hopefully me and Cam will have it back up and running over the summer.

Tracklist:

1. Jimmie Revard and His Oklahoma Playboys — "My Little Girl I Love You"

2. The Earls of Leicester — "Big Black Train"

3. Eddy Arnold — "Cattle Call"

4. Willie Nelson — "Gotta Get Drunk"

5. Marty Stuart — "Time Don't Wait"

6. Hank Williams — "You Win Again"

7. Charlie Daniels — "El Toreador"

8. Jerry Reed — "East Bound and Down"

9. George Strait — "Amarillo By Morning"

10. Stringbean — "Run Little Rabbit Run"

11. Keith Whitley and Ricky Skaggs — "Don't Cheat In Our Hometown"

12. Wanda Jackson — "Let's Have A Party"

13. Benny Joy — "Dark Angel"

14. Johnny David — "Race With The Devil"

15. Dick Flood — "Hellbound Train"

16. Johnny Lee — "Cherokee Fiddle"

17. George Jones — "If Drinkin' Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

18. Ryan Adams — "My Winding Wheel"

19. Chris Isaak — "Blue Hotel"

20. Waylon Jennings — "Honky Tonk Heroes"

21. Gram Parsons — "$1000 Wedding"

22. Joe Ely — "Treat Me Like A Saturday Night"

23. Johnny Paycheck — "She's All I Got"

24. Bobby Bare — "Detroit City"

25. Johnny Cash — Interlude, Southern Maid Doughnuts Commercial

26. Johnny Cash — "What Do I Care"

27. Buck Owens — "Above and Beyond"

28. Patsy Cline — "Your Cheatin' Heart"

29. Dwight Yoakam — "Buenos Noches From a Lonely Room"

30. Loretta Lynn — "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'"

31. Marty Robbins — "El Paso"

32. Three Amigos — "Blue Shadows on the Trail"