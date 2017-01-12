Dallas Observer Mixtape with Eric Arnold: Rodhad, Cirez D and More





Eric Arnold bringing the techno heat. Naked Lens

Eric Arnold is part of a new generation of DJs taking up the techno torch and infiltrating dance floors. As a member of the ever busy Disco Initiative, Arnold has been a key player behind some of the most memorable events of 2016. As a DJ he is tapping into a sound more common in back alley clubs in Berlin than in Texas. For this week's mixtape, Arnold explores loopy, barebones and effective techno perfect for that late night foot shaking. The track selection includes underground heavyweights like Rodhad, Green Velvet and Black Asteroid.





<p>Listen to <a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/eric-arnold-dc9-mix/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape #121: Eric Arnold</a> <span>by</span><a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/" target="_blank">DC9 at Night Mixtape</a> <span>on</span> <a href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

I got my start while living in Denton and attending UNT. DJ Spacechase and I were asked to DJ at a house party in 2009 during the reign of electro-house, and the rest is history. I cut my teeth deejaying those Denton house parties for a couple years until our crew, the Denton Dance Collective, started a weekly called Subsonic Indulgence at Andy’s Bar.

How was this mix made? Is there a particular theme for the track selection?

2x Pioneer XDJ-1000’s and a DJM-800 mixer. My track selection is a bunch of stuff I would play around 3 a.m. in my favorite warehouse. I went for a mix between the hard-hitting techno destroyers that would rile up a Dallas dance floor and loopy Berlin trance-inducers that refuse to let anyone leave it. I also have an obvious obsession with Green Velvet that I can’t seem to shake.

Where do you like to dig for tracks?

I certainly make the rounds on the Beatport and Traxsource charts. My favorite digging activity has always been listening to mixes of my favorite artists and picking and choosing my favorites that way, branching into the artists and labels that they have played as well. I’ve begun a small vinyl collection in the last year also, spurred by Josh Kynd at Retroplex Records.

Which new producers have been getting you excited?

Since my musical career has been relatively short, most of the artists I’m into are “new to me.” My musical horizons are being expanded every time I go out in this beautiful city. MULTIPASS, James Kelly, Demarkus Lewis, Cygnus and Left Right are my local favorites. Relief Records has been putting out nothing but dance floor weapons recently, and I’ve been thumbing through Dystopian, Drumcode, Kompakt and Audiophile releases.

What is your relationship with techno?

While I’ve been a mostly house and tech-house DJ for most of my time spent deejaying, I truly fell in love with techno at an after-hours warehouse pop-up that my friends and I in the Disco Initiative threw in fall of 2015. The bill included M.Parks, Ricky Simpson, b2b, Tom Strong, LEEIII and Aghost. Since then, if you find me behind the decks at a dark warehouse deep in the heart of Dallas, I’m queuing up some techno. It is the perfect sound for my favorite environment. A recent trip to Berlin solidified my love affair, and although house music is my first love, I don’t see it slowing down any time soon.

How did you get involved with the Disco Initiative?

DJ Spacechase and I had decided to throw a boat party on Lake Lewisville, and we needed a brand to promote from. He was already involved with the Guild, but my affiliations were still with the dormant Denton Dance Collective, so we started the brand as a side project. Turns out we liked the boat party so much that we lodged ourselves into the warehouse scene that was running rampant at the time, and the Disco Initiative has been my primary focus ever since. We kept our schedule pretty full this year with pop-ups and high-production warehouse parties. Hellraiser was my favorite party of the year, and I was lucky enough to helm the party for four lovely hours.

Which other genres of music do you frequently listen to, outside of dance music?

I can usually be caught listening to rap music. My car playlist is full of ASAP Mob, Jeezy, TI and Schoolboy Q. Sucker for an 808 I guess.

What gigs do you have coming up?

I’ve just announced my residency at One Nation Under A Groove, the N9nes’ new Dallas house monthly. Feb. 3 is our next date. Watch for me on the bill at an upcoming Lowdown also.

Tracklist:

Yotam Avni - "Tikkun (Original Mix)"

Slam - "Corridors (Original Mix)"

Vaal - "Wander to Hell (Baikal Remix)"

Boryana - "Selfless (Original Mix)"

Architectural - "Elliptical Storm (Original Mix)"

Rodhad - "Red Rising (Original Mix)"

Vincent Villani - "Minimal Hell (Demon Excaping Hell Mix)"

Cirez D - "IN THE REDS (Original Mix)"

Jack Master - "Bang the Box (Slam Remix)"

Green Velvet - "Flash (Loco & Jam Remix)"

Mark Sherry, Gene Karz - "Spacewarp (Darmec Remix)"

Ronny Vergara - "Extrapolation (Black Asteroid Remix)"

Green Velvet, The Japanese Popstars - "Matter Of Time (Coyu Remix)"

Matador - "The Enemy feat. Felix Da Housecat (Julian Jewell Remix)"

