Music News: Underoath, 5 Seconds of Summer and More Announce Concerts

Dallas' spring and summer concert calendars continue to grow. This week, a couple of legendary rock, pop and soul veteran acts wind their way into town. The Granada Theater offers some entertaining options, and one of music's most charismatic voices brings a new project to The Kessler.



Singer-songwriter Ray Lamontagne is hitting the road for an extended tour behind the release of his upcoming album, Part Of The Light . Joining him for most of the tour will be another big-time player in the Americana scene, Neko Case. The two will appear June 8 at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale March 9 at livenation.com.

The Homegrown Festival returns to downtown Dallas' Main Street Garden Park for its ninth installment. Taking place May 12, this year's model features an ace lineup anchored by The Black Angels and Explosions In The Sky. Other performers include Alvvays, Roky Erickson, UME, [Daryl], Vodi, Medicine Man Revival, Duell, Acid Carousel and Sad Cops. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale at prekindle.com.

Thirty-six years after its self-titled first release, Toto continues to bless the rains down in Africa. As part of its 40 Trips Around the Sun tour, the band will play "Africa" and many more of its hits and deep cuts from when it appears Aug. 14 at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. Tickets are on sale March 2 at axs.com.

After a prolonged absence, metalcore band Underoath has returned with both an upcoming album and a lengthy tour. It'll be at The Bomb Factory on May 24 with special guests Dance Gavin Dance, Veil of Maya and Limbs. Tickets are $33.49 to $53.49 and are on sale March 2 at ticketfly.com.

R&B crooner Brenton Wood leads a star-studded 50th Anniversary Me & You tour that will hit the road this summer. Featuring Zapp, Lisa Lisa, MC Magic, The Chi Lites, The Intruders, The Persuaders, Yarbrough & Peoples and Tierra, the extravaganza will appear June 9 at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. Tickets are on sale March 2 at axs.com.

English pop-smith Lloyd Cole is making a local appearance. By constantly evolving and changing his musical focus with each album release, Cole has maintained a steady presence in the music community and is an influence on many of today's acclaimed singer-songwriters and indie outfits. Catch him May 5 at downtown Dallas' Wild Detectives. Tickets, $20, are on sale at prekindle.com.

Bluegrass interpreter Railroad Earth bring its eclectic musical stylings April 20 to the Granada Theater. The band has been creatively tapping away at various roots-influenced jams and leanings for decades, constantly evolving in exciting ways. Tickets are on sale March 2 at prekindle.com.

Local up-and-comers Ottoman Turks are swiftly climbing the musical ladder in these parts. Described as "outlaw country garage rock," their sound is a solid accompaniment to bands like Old 97's and Vandoliers, two acts that draw incredibly well when they play locally. Tickets, $7 to $13, are on sale March 2 at prekindle.com.

David Crosby is no up-and-comer, but rather one of the most respected and venerated voices in modern music. He's played for decades alongside some of the biggest names in the world and has been making vital new recordings in recent years, too. He'll also likely answer your questions on Twitter. Catch him May 20 at Granada Theater as part of his Sky Trails 2018 tour. Tickets are on sale March 2 at prekindle.com.

Punch Brothers, Chris Thile's virtuoso freewheeling string band quartet, will appear Sept. 14 at Granada Theatre with special guest Madison Cunningham. Thile took over hosting duties for Live From Here, the recently rebranded Prairie Home Companion radio show, and released a new album inspired by the gig. Tickets are on sale March 2 at prekindle.com.

Har Mar Superstar is a musical chameleon. From fun-loving beats-master to arena stomper to sultry soul crooner, the man has never met a style he didn't try. This summer, he's tackling the music of Sam Cooke with personal interpretations backed by a six-piece band. Catch him June 8 at The Kessler Theater. Tickets, $18 to $36, are on sale at prekindle.com.

Grammy-winning vocal sensation Pentatonix has announced a massive 2018 tour across North America supporting its upcoming album PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I. The 39-city journey kicks off July 12 and stops at Dallas' Starplex Pavilion on July 26. Tickets are on sale March 2 at ticketmaster.com.

Pop punk group 5 Seconds of Summer is back with some new music and a sizable world tour taking place this spring. After a European run in March, the tour heads to North America and a stop at House of Blues on April 19. Tickets are on sale March 2 at livenation.com.

NYC-based rappers Flatbush Zombies make a whole lot of noise, both on record and in person. Touring behind their new album, Vacation in Hell, the band will take its act on the road for much of the upcoming summer. Catch Flatbush Zombies on June 9 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale March 2 at livenation.com.

The Desert Daze caravan is taking its Joshua Tree-inspired peyote vibes on the road for a brief trip. Featuring eclectic performers Ariel Pink, Diiv, Nick Hakim, Suuns and Juujjuu, the spectacle will stop at Canton Hall on May 1. Tickets, $30, are on sale March 2 at ticketfly.com.

caravan is taking its Joshua Tree-inspired peyote vibes on the road for a brief trip. Featuring eclectic performers Ariel Pink, Diiv, Nick Hakim, Suuns and Juujjuu, the spectacle will stop at Canton Hall on May 1. Tickets, $30, are on sale March 2 at ticketfly.com. Alt Nation's Advanced Placement tour with Mansionair, Mikky Ekko and NoMBe is at Trees on May 1. Mansionair is best known for the hit "Astronaut," and Mikky Ekko has worked as a producer for Rihanna and other artists. Tickets go on sale March 2 at ticketfly.com.

