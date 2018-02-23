Music News: Vance Joy, Post Malone and Dua Lipa Announce Concerts

This week in local concert announcements finds the calendar continuing to fill up. A couple of big-venue shows are scheduled in alongside a multitude of club shows that promise to attract large and devoted crowds. Read ahead for all of the latest.



Big summer touring plans have been confirmed for Post Malone and 21 Savage. After their hit collaboration on "rockstar," the pair will team up on a cross-country endeavor with SOB X RBE along for the ride. The venture arrives at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on June 14. Tickets, $35 to $83, are on sale today at livenation.com.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday are teaming up for a cross-country headlining amphitheater tour. The genre-bending alternative rock bands have similar fan bases, making this collaboration a natural fit. They'll perform Aug. 4 at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets, $29.50 to $59.50, are on sale today at livenation.com.

Houndmouth, an energetic, harmony-driven trio from Indiana, will appear April 21 at the Granada Theater. They're touring behind their recent album, the Dave Cobb-produced Little Neon Limelight , and will have a prominent presence on the outdoor festival scene this summer. Tickets are on sale at prekindle.com.

The Kessler Theater, as always, has a whole bunch of goodness lined up. Anders Osborne works his way to the stage for a March 29 show with special guest Guy Forsyth. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry, one of Texas' favorite sons, will appear May 4. Swing music revivalists Squirrel Nut Zippers have scheduled a May 11 date. Justin Townes Earle's summer North American tour winds its way to the Kessler on June 7. And the acoustic Americana artist Sean McConnell will be on hand for a June 29 show. Tickets for all of these shows are on sale at prekindle.com.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has announced she'll continue touring across North America in 2018 in support of her self-titled album. Dallas will be one of the tour's initial stops; she appears at Southside Ballroom for two shows June 6-7. Tickets are on sale today at ticketmaster.com.

Singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren will reunite with mid-'70s members of Utopia for a major tour across North America. The 32-city journey kicks off in April, and Dallas is one of its first stops. The ensemble, featuring all original members, will play April 23 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets, $49.50 to $89.50, are on sale today at ticketmaster.com.

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ has announced a massive spring tour across North America with special guests Boogie and Buddy. He'll appear onstage at House of Blues for an April 27 show that will likely draw heavily from his latest album, All-Amerikkkan Badass . Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

Venezuelan singer Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti, better known as Nacho, is heading on tour, bringing his Latin pop and merengue beats to adoring crowds across North America. He'll appear June 3 at House of Blues. Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale today at livenation.com.

Prolific multi-instrumental jam band Slightly Stoopid has an eventful year of touring ahead. The festival favorite is playing venues small and large for much of the spring and summer. It'll appear June 29 at The Bomb Factory with Stick Figure and Pepper as opening acts. Tickets, $25 to $125, go on sale today at ticketfly.com.

Merge Records recording artists The Mountain Goats bring their tour to Canton Hall for a Sept. 6 gig. Led by the introspective and literary songwriting chops of frontman John Darnielle, the North Carolina-based band has been consistently putting out top-notch albums since the early 2000s. Tickets, $26, are on sale today at ticketfly.com.

Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy is coming stateside for a lengthy spring and summer tour. A hitmaker in his native country, Joy has been making waves in other parts of the world as well, largely buoyed by his single "Fire and the Flood." He'll be at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 3. Tickets, $40 to $45, are on sale today at axs.com.

The infectious sounds of punk-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz will fill up Club Dada on June 3. The Boston-based band has been a road warrior and festival favorite for the past several years and is touring behind its upcoming album, Twerp Verse . Tickets are on sale today at dadadallas.com.

On June 10, Club Dada will host Sunflower Bean, a retro-leaning psych indie-rock trio who gained fame for their scintillating live shows. The tour behind their forthcoming sophomore album, Twentytwo in Blue, will keep them on the road for much of the upcoming year. Tickets are on sale today at dadadallas.com.