Dave Chappelle 3 from Caroline North on Vimeo.

Watch Dave Chappelle's Early Morning Visit to the Free Man Cajun Cafe in Deep Ellum

Eva Raggio | October 27, 2017 | 2:17pm
Comedian Dave Chappelle stopped by the Free Man Cajun Cafe early Friday morning, in between his Thursday and Friday performances at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. The Free Man's owner, John Jay Myers, says Chappelle jumped onstage for an impromptu hip-hop jam.

The Deep Ellum venue, which hosts live music every day, sees its share of fancy guest cameos. Throughout the years, the stage’s mics have blasted the famous voices belonging to Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Leon Bridges. Since 2012, hip-hop group The Found has hosted an open-mic jam led by Lundun Taylor, known as Cyfa Fix.

Taylor says Chappelle popped in around 12:45 a.m. with a group of at least 10, which included Badu producer RC Williams and fans who had seen Chappelle on the street.

”I said, ‘Who’s that man in the hat?’ He looked real familiar," Taylor recalls. “Finally I was like, ‘Oh shit, that is Dave Chappelle.'” He says Chappelle got onstage immediately after Taylor invited him to perform.

”[Chappelle] got up in no time. He looked at me and said, 'You the emcee, the host?' I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Don’t go nowhere,’” Taylor says, “He spoke a little and went into a hip-hop song called 'You Know What Love Is,' and then I started singing verses in front of Dave Chappelle.”

Taylor says Chappelle cracked a couple of jokes in between songs. While Taylor continued the open jam, bringing different vocalists and musicians onstage, Chappelle sang and freestyled along to classics.

“He’s a real big fan of old school and hip-hop,” Taylor says. “He sang a little bit of Donny Hathaway; he was singing Isley Brothers, Marvin Gaye.”

Taylor found Chappelle to be “humble” and says he “had just real open arms” for fellow performers. Chappelle continued to participate in the jam for more than an hour until the bar closed at 2 a.m.

Taylor says the packed crowd also included members of Bruno Mars’ band, who were there separately. The Found’s drummer is Marcus Jones, who drums for Badu and for RZA from the WuTang Clan. Also performing were rapper M3CCA, who Taylor says “did a small 16-bar verse, and Frank Moka, Badu’s percussionist, who “did a little reggae.”

“We were trying to make [Chappelle] as comfortable as possible, so we were asking people not to take a lot of pictures, but it was still a good experience,” Taylor says. “It was a night [to] remember, and it will be talked about for a while.”

Dave Chappelle 2 from Caroline North on Vimeo.

 
Eva Raggio first published two stories at age 10 and sat on that achievement for almost two decades. Upon her re-entry to the literary world, Eva took to writing about music and culture in DFW, although she grew up in England and Argentina. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name. Her hobbies include raising genius children, perfecting her exquisite fake French and tirelessly shaming catcallers. Paul McCartney once sang at her birthday party, and she last smoked out with Axl Rose.

