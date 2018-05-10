Deep Ellum Foundation Hires Former Defense Department Investigator as Public Safety Manager

The Deep Ellum Foundation, along with a group of property and business owners in the area, organized a little extra security last year for one of Dallas’ most iconic districts. The program initially consisted of additional patrols by off-duty police officers and security guards during Deep Ellum’s busy weekend hours. The foundation’s latest hire will further these safety efforts as the patrols become a more permanent part of an ever-changing neighborhood.

It took fewer than two weeks for the Deep Ellum Foundation to find Phillip Honoré. A recent transplant to Dallas, he’s a seemingly perfect fit for the role of Deep Ellum’s first public safety manager. With nearly three decades of experience in law enforcement and management under his belt, including a 13-year stint as a senior criminal investigator for the U.S. Department of Defense, Honoré says he’s on familiar ground in his new position.

“The main goal is to make sure Deep Ellum is a safe place for visitors and businesses because we want the area to continue to be successful, but we know we’re going to grow," he says.