Dallas Rapper Bobby Sessions Signs with Def Jam

Dallas hip-hop artist Bobby Sessions announced today that he has signed with Def Jam. The announcement comes almost three years to the day since Sessions quit his day job to pursue music full time. In a 2015 interview with the Observer, Sessions said that he only had $50 in his bank account when he quit and had been sleeping in his car.

"We built everything from the ground up. I'm extremely proud of our team," Sessions wrote in a Facebook post this morning. "The support from our fans, friends, and family has been priceless. We're excited to have signed with the greatest rap label of all-time."

The news that Sessions has joined Def Jam comes at an exciting time for the New York-based label, which represents Kanye West and Ludacris, among many others. On Jan. 1, Shady Records founder Paul Rosenburg became Def Jam's new CEO and president. Rosenburg is the one who green-lit the deal with Sessions through his current label, Dallas' High Standardz.