Demi Lovato Played a Short, Relaxed Set at House of Blues One Month Before She Returns to AAC

About three songs into her set at the House of Blues on Friday night, Demi Lovato sat down on the stage, untied her white lace up heels, and threw them beside her.

“Forget these heels,” Lovato shouted, drawing cheers from the audience.

“I love playing intimate shows like this,” Lovato added, saying that they give her a chance to do things like taking her shoes off and singing with “dirty feet.”

Accompanied by two backup singers and her band, Lovato spent the rest of the evening playing barefoot in a royal blue jumpsuit.

Lovato kept her show simple, relying on her powerful voice to carry her performance rather than lights and set designs. At times, she sang with one or both hands in the pockets of her jumpsuit, appearing comfortable on stage as she swayed from side to side. Her comfort came as no surprise — she was playing on home turf. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but raised in Dallas and considers Dallas her hometown.

Later in the show, Lovato told a story about attending a rock concert at the Dallas House of Blues when she was 14. At that show, she said, she maneuvered her way into the mosh pit, and when she couldn’t find her way out, she had no choice but to crowd surf.

Throughout the evening, Lovato seesawed among older hits such as “Cool for the Summer” and “Confidant” and songs from her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me, which came out last year.

Those who weren’t able to get tickets to Friday night’s show at the House of Blues might have better luck March 7 when Lovato returns to Dallas to play at American Airlines Center. (The House of Blues holds 1,650; the AAC holds 20,000.)

It’s not uncommon for a musician to play in a city two nights in a row. (P!nk is playing May 1- 2 at the AAC. Justin Timberlake is playing May 27-28 at the AAC with an encore performance Jan. 24, 2019. And Taylor Swift is playing Oct. 5-6 at AT&T Stadium.) But an artist usually doesn't play two venues in the same city less than one month apart.

Friday night’s show was billed as a VIP performance. It was part of Lovato's partnership with MasterCard and American Airlines, and the show is not connected to her tour, on which DJ Khaled and Kehlani will join her. This was her second VIP show of the year; her first was Jan. 24 at the New York City Center.

“The concerts provide a chance for fans to see Demi Lovato in an intimate way they may never have seen her before,” says Marissa Sturm, an account executive at Ketchum Sports and Entertainment.

Lovato’s VIPs shows are an effort by American Airlines and Mastercard’s #MilesMakeMemories program, which strives to inspire card members to travel and create memories. The program aims to create more concert experiences such as this one and other opportunities in dining, entertainment, arts, culture and sports.

“Together, American Airlines and Mastercard have curated a priceless collection of events just for card members to help them pursue their passions and create memories they will cherish for a lifetime,” Sturm says.

After performing 18 songs with no wardrobe change or breaks, Lovato powered into the song many concertgoers had waited for all night long — her single “Sorry Not Sorry,” which debuted last summer and reached No. 6 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot 100.

Lovato exited the stage, and the show ended rather abruptly — the entire set was less than an hour and a half. Many in the audience chanted for an encore, but when the house lights went on, it was clear there would be no such thing. Of course, those left wanting more won’t have to wait long before Lovato returns to Dallas.

