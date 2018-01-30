Denton Punk Band Razorbumps Packed It In for Record Release at J&J's Pizza

There was a feeling of history being made Saturday night in the stagnant, sticky air of the basement at J&J's Pizza. Minor Threat performed its first show in a basement, and other punk acts, such as Hüsker Dü, Black Flag and Social Distortion, all got their start in basements. In Denton on Saturday, it was the Razorbumps' turn.

After short sets from the Lung and eye-blackening performances by Houston’s Private Eye and Dress Code, Denton's Razorbumps stepped into the bricked shoebox, packed wall to wall with fans who had traveled hundreds of miles to catch a glimpse of the buzzy band.

A couple of monitors and loose cables cordoned off the stage, encouraging interaction between the audience and the performers. Listeners crammed in wherever they could find space — beside, behind or within the performance space.