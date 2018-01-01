Lights All Night Achieves Paradox of a Well-Organized Rave for the Eighth Year in a Row

It’s one thing to read about the largest end-of-the-year music event in Texas, its 200,000 square feet of dance floor spread across two stages and 30,000 attendees. It's another thing to experience it.

On Friday, Lights All Night entered its eighth New Year’s Eve weekend in Dallas with a lineup boasting some of the biggest names in EDM, led by Marshmello, Bassnectar, Porter Robinson, Seven Lions, AC Slater and Tokimonsta. The two-day event also had a deeper roster of hip-hop acts than in years past (Ugly God, Smokepurpp, Maxo Kream).

Two dozen-plus acts brought enough variety to Dallas Market Hall to satisfy every raver's delight. The two stages, Supernova Stage and the Satellite Room, operated simultaneously and kept the massive crowd consistently flowing back and forth between radically different environments.