Dezi 5 Decamps to New York, Where He Hopes His Music Will Be Better Understood

EXPAND He's been nominated 10 times since 2013, but Dezi Lehman just won his first DOMA. With that bit of recognition under his belt, he says he's ready to move on to bigger things. Mike Brooks

For Dezman Lehman, who goes by the name Dezi5, it’s been four solid years of shaking his leather-clad buttocks, shimmying and vogueing with a sweat-drenched brow from stages across North Texas to the forefront of the Dallas music scene. According to Lehman, it's been a hard-fought battle for recognition from local media and would-be fans.

Despite what Lehman refers to as a lack of recognition from local media (the Observer notwithstanding), his name is ubiquitous within the music scene; he’s celebrated by artists and musicians and he’s pals and collaborators with many of the movers and shakers. He curates regular lineups at the Crown & Harp and headlined a show of some of Dallas’ best musical acts at the Kessler in August that he also put together. He performs at AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys’ post-game shows and opened for Keith Urban at the Emmitt Smith Invitational Gala.

In short, he’s kind of everywhere, which makes it even more surprising that for all of the buzz surrounding him, it took him four years to finally win a Dallas Observer Music Award, the public voter-based competition, after being nominated nine times before.

Winning a DOMA this year for “Best Performer” was huge for Lehman. He finally got some of the validation he's been working for since striking out on his solo project in 2012. Yet after fighting his way to where he is, he’s leaving Dallas on Jan. 30 with a one-way ticket to New York.

Dez5 headlines a free New Year's Eve bill at Three Links. Kaia Beggs

“I'm having a hard time getting people to understand the style of music I’m trying to give. I can't find the producers who make the songs like 'Father Figure' and 'Kiss From a Rose' — those songs that last,” Lehman says, referencing hits by two of his role models, George Michael and Seal. “I’m not saying experimental music and hip-hop music isn't good, I just feel like that's not me. I need to be with better singer-songwriters — not saying that we don't have good ones here — but ones that are compatible with me.”

Lehman says despite becoming known for feel-good pop and dance anthems, booty-shaking and wearing leather-and-fishnet, he wants to get out of the box that the Dallas market may have inadvertently put him in, and return, on occasion, to the suit-wearing crooning of guys like Seal.

Many artists talk about the struggle, but Lehman had to overcome his share. He was raised by his Pentecostal grandmother, the owner of the Deep Ellum soul food restaurant Vern’s Place. He knew he was gay from an early age, which wasn’t allowed in the church. Popular music wasn’t allowed either, so along with hiding his sexuality, Lehman hid his CDs — and his voice — until college. His music teacher in college at Florida A&M, where he attended on a scholarship for playing clarinet, discovered he could sing.

After school and back in Dallas in 2011, Lehman started working as a professional musician, singing mostly with cover bands. It wasn’t until the end of 2013, what Lehman refers to as his “freshman year,” when he saw a friend, Renato Rimach, frontman for the Latin band MAYTA, on the cover of the Dallas Observer and thought, “I want that.”

“I was aching for this to happen to me. So I feel like if you put yourself in the area and surround yourself with the right people, it happens. I stuck a feather in my hat and called it macaroni, literally,” Lehman says with a laugh, recalling the top hat he wore to the 2013 DOMA ceremony.

Lehman says he started showing up and showing out at events around Dallas, meeting the right people and trying to get noticed. He wore ostentatious get-ups to art galleries, and was embraced by the art crowd. His outlandish fashion sense is something he’s still known for. He was working overtime trying to get gigs in North Texas, playing a weekly spot at The Free Man and by the following fall, “sophomore year,” Dezi5 was nominated for the Best Funk/R&B act even before he’d put out any music.

“That was the reason I released the 'Lose Control' [single] immediately after I got nominated because I was like, I'm the only nominee on the board that don't have anything out there. So it was released on the day of the DOMA ceremony.”

Since he broke into the music scene, Lehman has had no trouble keeping up his reputation for provocative performances. In an oft-referenced show, Lehman “crucified” himself on a wooden cross that was hand created by him and the artist Eric Trich at a Vice Palace event in August 2015 — his “junior year.”

It was symbolic of him crucifying his insecurities from growing up a gay black man in the South, and he encouraged attendees to shed their insecurities too. He was building buzz for the release of his EP, Crucifixion on the Dancefloor, on Halloween. And that fall, Lehman jumped from one nod, to a nomination in five categories including Best Male Vocalist, Best Pop Act and Best Live Act, but still left empty-handed. At least he was getting noticed.

If that gay black man struggle sounds old hat in 2016, Lehman can assure you it’s not. He still comes across people who are sexist, homophobic and racist, even within the so-called “woke” creative community. And that is part of what’s spurring him to leave Texas.

“As much as people say that they're open to everything, they aren't,” says Lehman. “I have to get out of the southern mentality. I am not a slave, I am not a faggot, I’m a king that sings great music and should be treated as such.”

In his “senior year,” Dezman has played some of the most visible shows in Dallas, including the bill at the Kessler, Artopia, the Pin Show and Oaktopia. And he'll be rounding out his domination of Dallas nightlife in 2016 at a New Year's Eve bash at Three Links, where he'll headline a bill featuring 88 Killa and DJ Ursa Minor, with visuals by Eric Trich. Not to mention, he's been gearing up for the release of his first album, Expose You.

Lehman said he wouldn’t leave Dallas until the album was released. But after getting a taste of New York, with two performances there this year, he says he’s ready.

