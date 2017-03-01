Discogs to Bring Record Fair to Dada, Equates Dallas with Berlin: ‘The Vinyl Culture Is on Point’

A Crate Diggers event in Portland; the franchise has visited other cities including Berlin, Tokyo and L.A. Dallas recently made the list of host cities. courtesy Crate Diggers

Dallas is a vinyl town. Sales are continuing to surge, and Dallas’ numerous record shops, local printing plants and venue choices have made it a major market for those interested in both dealing and spinning wax. The latest evidence: the online music trading post and database Discogs chose Dallas as a host city for one of its new events.

The Crate Diggers Record Fair and After Party, which Discogs acquired last year, has taken place in cities such as Berlin, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Portland. This Saturday it will take over Deep Ellum’s Club Dada for a free, daylong event tailored equally toward those who love to dig and those who love to dance.

“The vinyl culture in Dallas is on point,” says Ron Rich, Discogs’ marketing director. “Josey Records has been doing some really cool stuff to really redefine what a record shop is in 2017 and we’ve held several events there in the past. Seemed like a great fit to connect the dots between the Discogs community and a city that has the vinyl vibes on lock.”

Beginning at noon, a number of local vendors will bring their treasure troves to Club Dada. “For the hardcore, the record fair offers some of the best vendors in the Dallas area. There will be some of those rare [holy] grails they’re looking for to complete their collection,” Rich says.

After 8 p.m., Crate Diggers will turn into a dance party overseen by national and local DJs spinning vinyl. courtesy Crate Diggers

But there’s something in it for the novices, too. They’ll “get a chance to rub elbows with the ‘real’ vinyl collectors in Dallas and learn what makes a great collection,” he says. “Either way, whether it’s rare or a repress, as long as you’re elbow deep in the crates you’ll be able to find something you’re looking for.”

And, as the swap dies down around 8 p.m., Dada will do what it does best and transform into a live music hall with a raucous dance floor. Patrons will be treated to a lineup of vinyl DJs anchored by national acts J. Rocc, Kai Alce and Zernell, and there will also be appearances from a few local spinners.

Though likely to attract two distinct crowds, the fair combined with the after party makes for a truly comprehensive exhibition of all things vinyl. “We have always hit capacity crowds at each venue with lines stretching multiple city blocks,” Rich says. “So, yeah, Crate Diggers has always been a big attraction. We have also had a great response from our community. The biggest question we get is, ‘When are you coming to my town next?’”

Crate Diggers Record Fair and After Party, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St. Admission is free. For more info, see Facebook.

