Donate to the Food Bank and You Can Pour Gravy on Promoter Jeffrey Brown at His Next Show

Have you ever wished to pour gravy all over someone? Love or hate the person, you have a desire to do such? Well, right before Thanksgiving cooking begins this year, you have the chance if you're still in the Dallas area on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

As a joint show between local promoters King Camel, Mutant Wave and Wardance, a $5 donation along with a $10 cover charge gives you a chance to douse gravy all over King Camel main man Jeff Brown at RBC.

How this came together was when talk of a pre-Thanksgiving show came up. Brown suggested the name "Smothered in Gravy" as a fun thing to call the night. They all thought of how to take things a little further and make the show memorable. After some persuading by his fellow promoters, Brown reluctantly agreed to the gravy gag, but there was a catch. He thought, "If I'm going to do it, it's going to be for charity. I'm not just going to do it to do it." So all proceeds from the $5 donation will go to the North Texas Food Bank. "It seemed like the obvious choice," Brown says in terms of picking out the right place to donate to.

As for whether the color gravy will be white or brown, the brown looks like the best option. "I think we're probably going to end up with brown because it'll look grosser," Brown says with a laugh. "I don't think there's necessarily a preference. So, [I'll] go to the store, buy a bunch of gravy packets and mix it all in together, and prepare myself mentally and emotionally to be smothered in that much gravy."

A stacked lineup will be the main attraction as Dead Mockingbirds, Psychic Killers, Mink Coats, Rei Clone, Troller and Drab Majesty are all set to play. Six acts are a lot to take in, but Brown isn't worried about a long night. "If I was going to gamble, I'm going to gamble big," he says. With the other promoters involved, the hope is to create a show you're not going to normally see around here, even without the sideshow attraction. Putting psych rock, garage rock, dance and electronic all under one roof should be a diverse and fun draw.

You won't miss seeing Brown as he'll be in a kiddie pool with a tarp underneath. Brown plans to be stripped down to his underwear, and he welcomes any and all participants. Especially those wishing to get some pre-holiday angst out of the way. "We all love our families, but don't be lying, the family drives us to drinking sometimes," Brown says with some sarcasm in his voice. "Live music is very cathartic."

Brown is up for repeating this again next year, as far as a big pre-Thanksgiving show. "If something goes well, you'll want to do it again." He's not so sure he'd like to have all this gravy on him again. But if he's picked to do next year, he thinks he'll agree. "If it's successful and everybody has a good time and it helps raise some money for people that need it, then why not?" Brown says.

Pour gravy all over Jeff Brown on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at RBC.

