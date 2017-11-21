8 Bands To Perform at 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Ceremony

It's less than two weeks until more than 50 bands convene in Deep Ellum for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase, which means it's time to get down to the nitty gritty: where and how you can learn the winners.

The awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Canton Hall. If you haven't had a chance to check out the new sister venue to Trees and Bomb Factory, here's your totally free chance. The 29th annual DOMAs ceremony is circus-themed.

Eight bands will perform at the ceremony in between awards, including one act you won't be able to see at the showcase Dec. 2: M3CCA. Rather than tie all the performances into the theme and ask all the bands to cover Britney Spears, we decided to embrace DOMAs as the celebration of local music that it is and ask the bands to cover songs by Dallas artists.

Here's what you will hear:

Starfruit playing "Prince Johnny" by St. Vincent

Medicine Man Revival playing "Texas Flood" by Stevie Ray Vaughan

Garrett Owen playing "Happy Pills" by Norah Jones

Reinventing Jude playing "Coming Home" by Leon Bridges

Summer Dean playing "Kiss an Angel Good Morning" by Charlie Pride

M3CCA mashing up the "Theme of Foxy Brown" by Willie Hutch with "Ice Cream Paint Job" by Dorrough

Acid Carousel playing "Mr. Sexy Pants" by Party Static

88 Killa playing "It's Funky Enough" by The D.O.C.

The Dallas Observer's team of music writers is presenting awards in 38 categories this year. If you read clubs editor Diamond Victoria's weekly roundup of concerts, social media editor Paige Skinner's country music reviews or freelancer Eva Raggio's cover stories but have never seen the writers in person, this is your chance to put a face with a name.

The seven pairs of presenters:

For the first time this year, the Observer used a team of 20 judges to determine the music award winners. Up for the most awards this year are glam rock band Midnight Opera and alternative R&B act Dark Rooms (both nominated for six awards), folk musician Garrett Owen (four awards), punk-folk band Henry the Archer (three), and country group Texas Gentlemen (five).

Hear all of those bands and more Saturday, Dec. 2, when the DOMAs showcase takes over nine stages in Deep Ellum. General admission wristbands, which give you access to all of the venues, are $15 when purchased in advance at dallasobservermusicawards.com, or $20 the day of the show. If you spring for a VIP wristband ($44/$50), you'll get access to a private bar and restrooms, appetizers, three drink tickets, a T-shirt and more.