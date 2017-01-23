Fashion Notes: Bluesman Charley Crockett Shares His Thrifting Expertise

EXPAND Charley Crockett describes his style as a cross between Hank Williams Sr. and Curtis Mayfield. courtesy the artist

There are few North Texas musicians with a style as distinct as bluesman Charley Crockett. His sound and taste in fashion both have an unapologetically Southern flavor. “It’s Texas-Louisiana gumbo baby!” he says.

Crockett’s music pulls from various rich Southern musical traditions — blues, gospel, jazz and more — while he describes his style as landing somewhere between Hank Williams Sr. and Curtis Mayfield. Crockett calls it “a mix of old school country and that ’60s and ’70s street vibe.”

The result is a very dapper look with a twang of nostalgia for the days before fast-fashion. It’s probably no surprise to learn that Crockett sources his clothes almost exclusively from thrift stores and vintage shops.

“What’s wild about all this is that vintage clothing is actually a lot cheaper than most newer designer made items and you’re a lot less likely to ever see someone wearing your same outfit,” he says.

Crockett firmly believes that what someone chooses to wear says a lot about them. Given the choice between purchasing clothing made from “toxic materials produced by folks in poverty stricken-counties” or purchasing unique American-manufactured pieces at thrift stores, Crockett elects to go with the latter — for “karma,” for style, for quality and price.

“It’s strange to me that in such a free country so many people choose to buy their outfits from just a few companies, essentially turning what would be style into uniforms,” Crockett says. “The clothes you wear are just a small part of the way your soul shines. My music has a lot of color and vibrancy in it but I still like to keep it simple. I think my style comes out the same way.”

So what items does Crockett prioritize in his clothing budget? Hats and trousers. Crockett says it’s relatively easy to find versatile shirts and shoes. “The right hats and pants are harder to come by, so when you come across something good you gotta go ahead and make it happen.”

For Crockett no outfit is complete without some sort of amulet for protection and channeling energy. “These types of items choose you and will make themselves known,” he says.

Tirelessly sifting through racks is part of the fun of wearing vintage, but it can also be overwhelming — especially if you’re new to it. We reached out to some local thrift and vintage stores, several of which Crockett himself frequents, to get you a leg up on channeling your inner suave bluesman.

Est. 1914

1325 W. Davis St.

Est. 1914 has you covered in the cardigan department with this $18 blue patchwork cable knit.

Elluments

2642 Elm St.

Unfortunately, Elluments will be closing its doors soon but that means huge savings for shoppers and an abundance of items to choose from. Their 50 percent off closing sale is currently going on, with prices continuing to drop until the store closes. Stay tuned to their Facebook and Instagram pages for sale announcements.

The following Crockett-y items are included in the sale (original prices listed):

Sears German Style Fedora $58

Borsalino Grand Prix $148

Bow Ties & Skinny Ties $20 each

Paraboot $98

Patent Creepers $60

Suede Fringe Jacket $88

Embroidered Pearlsnaps $40 each

Plaid Slacks, Wool and Polyester $32 each

Sears Corduroy Coat $78

Wool Cardigan $24

You can snag these items and more at Elluments' 50 percent off sale before they go out of business.

EXPAND Elluments

Dolly Python

1916 N. Haskell Ave.

Crockett is a frequent shopper at Dolly Python, so finding accessories here won’t be a problem. Check out these ’50s and ’60s bow ties ($18 each) and vintage sunglasses ($18-$22); and this Egyptian inspired necklace ($75).

$18 to $22 at Dolly Python

$18 each at Dolly Python

$75 at Dolly Python

Lula B’s OC Fashion

1982 Fort Worth Ave.

Lula B’s is another spot where Crockett is known to shop. The staff pulled together two separate looks that will have people asking you for guitar lessons in no time.

Look Number One:

JC Penney TownCraft Polyester Printed Shirt $28

Vintage 1960s Wrangler Denim Jacket $65

Bronco Buster Straw Cowboy Hat with Feathers $25

Florsheim Wingtips (new deadstock) $75

Look Number Two:

Vintage 1970s Riverside 50/50 PolyCotton Gingham Shirt (new deadstock) $80

Pinstriped Rockabilly Polyester Pants $26

Vintage 1960s St. Michael’s Wool Cardigan $24

Florsheim Wingtips (new deadstock) $75

Crockett often shops at Lula B's.