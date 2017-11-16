Today and Tomorrow, Get Dallas Observer Music Awards Tickets for Half Off

The chance to see sixty of Dallas' best music acts perform for $15 is already pretty sweet, but the deal just got sweeter. In honor of National Percussion Month, the Dallas Observer is running a two-day flash sale of Dallas Observer Music Awards tickets.

From now until 11:59 p.m. Friday, tickets are half off. That means you can buy a general admission ticket to the DOMAs showcase on Saturday, Dec. 2, for just $7.50. Click here to purchase.

The showcase spans nine stages in Deep Ellum, and the music begins just after 6 p.m.; not stopping until after 1 a.m. Pearl Earl, Medicine Man Revival and Bobby Sessions are just a few of the acts performing. Visit the official DOMAs website to catch up on the full lineup and schedule.



And to find out who the 2017 DOMAs judges named best percussionist, show up to Canton Hall at 8 p.m. the following Tuesday, Dec. 5. That's where the Dallas Observer Music Awards Ceremony will get underway. Bobak Lotfipour, Bailey Chapman, Matt Pence, Paul Grass and Stefan Gonzalez all stand to walk away with the title best drummer.

