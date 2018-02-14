Prepare Your Calendars: Fortress Festival Announces 2018 Schedule

With the heavy lifting of programming completed, the team behind Fortress Festival is now focused on sales and promotion.
This morning they announced the daily schedule for the burgeoning festival’s second year. The first round of performers, on Saturday, April 28, will include De La Soul, RZA featuring Stone Mecca, Chicano Batman, The Voidz, Rapsody, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Waxahatchee, Shabazz Palaces, Jay Som, Bedouine, and Cure for Paranoia. Closing the festivities Sunday, April 29, will be Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, tUnE-yArDs, Lee Fields & The Expressions, The Texas Gentlemen, Vandoliers, Ronnie Heart, Midnight Opera, Henry the Archer, Andy Pickett and Pearl Earl.
The event organizers are also releasing a limited number of single-day early bird tickets at the reduced price of $44 for general admission passes and $110 for VIP access. Early bird prices for two-day passes are $89 for GA and $225 for VIP. Fortress Festival is the result of collaborative efforts by Fortress Presents and the Modern Museum of Fort Worth. It’s been well documented that last year’s attendance numbers were not in line with what the event organizers hoped, and there were a few issues with logistics. Both should be expected during the first year of an event this size, and overall response to the artist lineup and performances was positive.
If the Fortress Fest staff have taken steps to iron out the kinks from their first go-'round, everything is in place for this to become a seminal destination music event for North Texas, a place for fans to enjoy hip hop, rock, folk and electronic music with the serene setting of Fort Worth’s Arts District as the backdrop. This festival can be a valuable tool for DFW musicians looking to expand their fanbase, and 2018 will without a doubt be a pivotal year to see if the potential of Fortress Fest can be brought to fruition.
Schedule
Saturday, April 28
De La Soul
RZA featuring Stone Mecca
Chicano Batman
The Voidz
Rapsody
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Waxahatchee
Shabazz Palaces
Jay Som
Bedouine
Cure for Paranoia
Sunday, April 29
Father John Misty
Courtney Barnett
tUnE-yArDs
Lee Fields & The Expressions
The Texas Gentleman
Vandoliers
Ronnie Heart
Midnight Opera
Henry the Archer
Andy Pickett
Pearl Earl
Ticket information and further details are available on fortressfestival.com.
