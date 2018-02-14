Prepare Your Calendars: Fortress Festival Announces 2018 Schedule

The schedule is here. Plan your days according to which bands you're dying to see.

With the heavy lifting of programming completed, the team behind Fortress Festival is now focused on sales and promotion.

This morning they announced the daily schedule for the burgeoning festival’s second year. The first round of performers, on Saturday, April 28, will include De La Soul, RZA featuring Stone Mecca, Chicano Batman, The Voidz, Rapsody, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Waxahatchee, Shabazz Palaces, Jay Som, Bedouine, and Cure for Paranoia. Closing the festivities Sunday, April 29, will be Father John Misty, Courtney Barnett, tUnE-yArDs, Lee Fields & The Expressions, The Texas Gentlemen, Vandoliers, Ronnie Heart, Midnight Opera, Henry the Archer, Andy Pickett and Pearl Earl.

The event organizers are also releasing a limited number of single-day early bird tickets at the reduced price of $44 for general admission passes and $110 for VIP access. Early bird prices for two-day passes are $89 for GA and $225 for VIP. Fortress Festival is the result of collaborative efforts by Fortress Presents and the Modern Museum of Fort Worth. It’s been well documented that last year’s attendance numbers were not in line with what the event organizers hoped, and there were a few issues with logistics. Both should be expected during the first year of an event this size, and overall response to the artist lineup and performances was positive.