Frisco-Based Music Audience Exchange Wants 'To Shake Things Up in Music'

MAX works with brands to help musicians reach a broader audience. Six of its clients were nominated for Grammys this year.

Getting your name out there in the music business was tough before the internet came along. Things got way more complicated with emerging media, so old business models have been trying to hang in there ever since. Frisco-based Music Audience Exchange, known as MAX, is taking a modern approach to helping artists navigate their way to a wider audience.

MAX started a few years ago, and its mission statement is, “We get music fans.” Rosemary Waldrip, vice president of marketing, sees MAX’s approach as the flipping of an old script. It combines branding, researching, marketing, analytics and distribution.

“Instead of a musician making an ad for a brand, it’s the brand that’s making a promotional piece for the artist,” Waldrip says. “It’s all about their songs, their stories, their fans. Whatever it is the artist is promoting.”