DJ/producer Marshmello has released songs this year with El Paso's Khalid and Dallas' Selena Gomez.
Shutterstock

Lights All Night Releases Full Lineup, Results of Houston Fundraiser

Caroline North | November 10, 2017 | 12:41pm
AA

Come year's end, 40,000 people are expected to descend on Dallas Market Hall. That's how many turned out for last year's Lights All Night festival, a two-day extravaganza of electronic dance music and hip-hop planned this year for Dec. 29-30.

Lights All Night announced the initial lineup for its eighth annual festival earlier this fall, but now we have the full lineup. The nine additions to the lineup are: Marshmello, NGHTMRE, Maxo Kream, Liquid Stranger, Morgan Page, Blackgummy, Holly B2B Slayer, Sage Armstrong B2B Bot and Wongo. Several of the artists have ties to Texas.

DJ and producer Marshmello — who remains anonymous by wearing a headpiece that's somewhere between a marshmallow and a lego head — collaborated on his summer single "Silence" with El Paso R&B singer Khalid and on "Wolves" with Dallas native Selena Gomez. "Wolves" is No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic chart. In September, Forbes named Marhsmello the eighth-highest-paid DJ in the world; he earned $21 million in one year.

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has also been added to the Lights All Night lineup.

Speaking of Houston, we now know that Lights All Night raised $22,000 for the Houston Food Bank through its sale of special Houston Relief passes in the weeks after Hurricane Harvey hit. Buyers had the option to spend an extra $10 on their tickets, which was matched by both the festival and 10 of its artists: Bassnectar, Porter Robinson, Illenium, Seven Lions, Ookay, Drezo and TOKiMONSTA.

Here's the full lineup:

Bassnectar
Marshmello
Porter Robinson (DJ Set)
Illenium
NGHTMRE
Seven Lions
Ugly God
Smokepurpp
Maxo Kream
Ookay (Live)
AC Slater
Destructo
Drezo
Liquid Stranger
Morgan Page
TOKiMONSTA
Blackgummy
Holly B2B Slayer
Carlyle
Devault
Niko The Kid
Sage Armstrong B2B Bot
Vincent
Whipped Cream
Wongo


The daily lineup and single-day tickets are not yet available. Weekend general admission passes are $119 at lightsallnight.com. VIP passes are $219. These prices are expected to increase as the festival approaches.

Lights All Night, Dec. 29-30, Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, $119 and up, lightsallnight.com

 
Caroline North | November 10, 2017 | 12:41pm

