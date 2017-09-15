Two Oak Cliff Venues Combine Forces This Weekend to Put on The Holy Trinity Mini Fest

EXPAND Adan Jodorowsky Artist Facebook

Texas Theatre and the Wild Detectives are bosom buddies. Which is why it could have been awkward when the Oak Cliff venues found out they were both planning concerts on the same night and vying for the same opener, local psych pop band Midnight Opera.

Instead of hosting competing events, they've banded together to create a diverse mini music festival Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Jefferson Boulevard movie theater. The lineup: singer-songwriter Adan Jodorowsky, son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky; Colombian cumbia act Carmelo Torres y Los Toscos; and local group Midnight Opera.

Jodorowsky played Texas Theatre during the Oak Cliff Film Festival earlier this year and wanted to return with a full band. Wild Detectives owner Javier Garcia del Moral connected with Carmelo Torres y Los Toscos at Austin's Sonic Transmission Festival.

No one act is being billed as the headliner; instead, the show is called La Santísma Trinidad, or Holy Trinity.

"The crowd received my show [at the Oak Cliff Film Festival] in an incredible manner that made me feel like I had to be back in Dallas." – Adan Jodorowsky Facebook

"While Adan Jodorowsky is the headliner of the show, having Los Toscos and Carmelo Torres in Dallas is a true privilege," Garcia del Moral says. "Carmelo is one of the living legends of cumbia musica in Colombia, and Los Toscos feature members from Onda Tropica, Los Pirañas and Frente Cumbiero, some of the most respected bands today in Colombia.”

Midnight Opera might sound new, but you know the group as Siamese. The four-piece band recently changed its name because another band had the same name, and they worried the name was insensitive.

The name Midnight Opera better reflects it ghostly, spacey, glam-rock-meets-dark-psych aesthetic.

The band will be a nice complement to the other acts, which are more upbeat.

Jodorowsky has been playing music since he was 7 and took guitar lessons from George Harrison. In addition to releasing solo recordings, he's acted in his dad's film Endless Poetry, directed a few short films of his own and composed music for others, including the film 2 Days in Paris. His sound draws from his Chilean, French and Mexican heritage.

“I wanted to come back to the Texas Theater because I’m a movie geek, and to have seen so many features for movie geeks being shown at the theater just motivated me to come back," he says. "The crowd also received my show [at the Oak Cliff Film Festival] in an incredible manner that made me feel like I had to be back in Dallas."

He'll be touring as a trio, rather than the seven-piece band he performs with in Latin America — it's too expensive — but he plans to bring the full band back to Dallas by early 2018.

Throughout the night, local DJ Erensto Montiel, aka Mutarrancho, will be spinning in the Texas Theatre saloon. Montiel, who is from Venezuela, spins everything from experimental music to oldies. He's also in local band Monte Espina and works as a visual artist.

This event would sell out in cities such as New York and LA. Tickets are $20 in advance or $24 the day of the show at prekindle.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8. An after-party will follow.

