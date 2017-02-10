Get Your Clicking Fingers Ready, Tickets Go on Sale Feb. 17 for Sturgill Simpson Show

EXPAND Sturgill Simpson will play Verizon Theater for the first time on Sept. 8. courtesy the artist

Country music outsider and critical darling Sturgill Simpson has announced a series of tour dates beginning March 4. The tour includes a stop at Verizon Theatre in September as well as dates in New York, Chicago, Detroit, Portland and Austin.

In 2014 Simpson sold out two shows on the same night at Club Dada, then last May he packed out Bomb Factory, a venue which is 10 times bigger. This will be his first time to play Verizon. Tickets for the Sept. 8 show, $39.50 to $59.50, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Since his 2013 debut, High Top Mountain, Simpson has quickly attracted critical praise and a passionate fan base — including longtime country fans as well as newcomers to the genre — with lyrical content that departs heavily from the country music orthodoxy, often chronicling his misadventures with sex, alcohol and psychedelic drugs.

But it’s hardly a gimmick. Simpson’s writing is just as wry and profound when the subject is parenthood, as it is on his third album, 2016’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. That album, put out by Atlantic Records, was his first for a major label.

The new 2017 show announcements round out an already busy year for Simpson. This summer he’ll headline several music festivals including Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky; Sloss Music and Arts Festival in Birmingham, Alabama; and Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata, Japan.

And if you’re unfamiliar with his work, or on the fence about buying tickets to the Verizon date, you can catch watch him perform at the 59th Grammy Awards this Sunday. A Sailor’s Guide is also nominated in two categories, Album of the Year and Best Country Album. The ceremony airs at 7 p.m. on CBS.

The full list of Simpson’s 2017 tour dates is as follows:

March 4 — Okeechobee, FL — Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

May 6 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater

July 7 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 8 — Cary, NC — Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

July 15 — Louisville, KY — Forecastle Festival

July 16 — Birmingham, AL — Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 30 — Niigata, Japan — Fuji Rock Festival

Sept. 7 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 8 — Grand Prairie, TX — Verizon Theatre

Sept. 9 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 15 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 16 — Boston, MA — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept. 19 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Sept. 21 — St. Louis, MO — Fox Theatre

Sept. 22 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 25 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 30 — Redmond, WA — Marymoor Amphitheater

Oct. 6 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre



Sturgill Simpson plays Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Tickets are $39.50 to $59.50 at verizontheatre.com.

