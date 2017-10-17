Selena Quintanilla Gets Her Own Google Doodle

If you were up late last night Googling that weird rash on your foot or reading conspiracy theories, you already know what we're about to tell you: Google Doodle is all about iconic Mexican-American pop singer Selena Quintanilla.

Twenty-eight years ago, Quintanilla — who grew up in Lake Jackson and Corpus Christi — released her self-titled first studio album through EMI Latin. It reached No. 7 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart and led her to win two awards at the 1990 Tejano Music Awards: female vocalist of the year and female entertainer of the year.

Quintanilla's first album to reach No.1 on the Billboard 200 was 1995's Dreaming of You, released four months after she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club.

Google's Doodle, which can be seen on the homepage through Oct. 17, "celebrates [Quintanilla's] legacy as a music and entertainment icon, fashion trendsetter, passionate entrepreneur and community philanthropist," says Charlotte Smith, a public relations representative for Google.

It animates many scenes familiar to fans of the '97 biopic starring Jennifer Lopez. Quintanilla is depicted singing with her father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., as a child; performing with her brother and sister in their band, Selena y Los Dinos; and later touring the world. Her famous outfits, including the bedazzled bra and purple jumpsuit, all make an appearance.

Smith says the reason for choosing to honor Quintanilla today is twofold: "[Today] marks the launch date of Selena’s first studio album back in 1989, so we thought that it would be the perfect time to celebrate both Selena's legacy and Hispanic Heritage Month."

Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15 and ended Sunday, Oct. 15.

"In addition to the Doodle, people will be able to explore memories of Selena in high resolution imagery through an exhibit on the Google Arts & Culture site," Smith continues. "The exhibit includes immersive images of her iconic outfits, her first Grammy, car, and artwork from her fans."

