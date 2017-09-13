menu

Granada Will Auction 12 Guitars Owned by the Late Bill Ellison to Pay for His Medical Expenses

St. Vincent's New Songs Sure Are Sad


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Granada Will Auction 12 Guitars Owned by the Late Bill Ellison to Pay for His Medical Expenses

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Eric Grubbs
Bill Ellison was a part of the Granada Theater family. He died from pancreatic cancer last month.
Bill Ellison was a part of the Granada Theater family. He died from pancreatic cancer last month.
Pete Lacker
A A

The life and legacy of Bill Ellison will be honored tonight at the Granada Theater, where Ellison spent many nights capturing performances with his camera. Ellison died last month after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 64. He left a vast collection of his photographs on his Flickr page.

Even up to his death, you’d see him at the refurbished movie theater on Greenville Avenue. He took pictures of acts

of all genres, capturing all the drama and nuance of the performance.

The concert tonight is billed as the “Bill Ellison Memorial Concert: Celebrating The Life of Bill Through Music and Memories." Performers will include Paul Averitt, Straight Tequila Night, Andy Timmons and Rocky Athas. The concert is from 6-10 p.m., with an after-party to follow at Sundown next door.

Upcoming Events

All the proceeds from ticket sales, bar sales and a silent auction of 12 guitars owned by Ellison will go to Ellison’s family to pay for his medical expenses and the cost of his funeral. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $7,000 in a month, and more donations are encouraged.

“Come buy [a guitar] for someone that would like to learn or pick up a guitar with some amazing spirit inside of it,” Granada owner Michael Schoder says.

When news broke of Ellison's passing, tributes focused on the man behind the camera. He was more than a guy hired to take pictures for the venue’s website.

“Bill wasn’t just a photographer, even though he was a great one,” said Gavin Mulloy, who worked at the Granada before moving on to Trees and the Bomb Factory, the day after Ellison's death. “He loaded bands in, lent gear, but also really made them feel at home. He was there from day one and was part of that room.”

Bill Ellison Memorial Concert, Wednesday Sept. 13, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $12 and up, prekindle.com.

Eric Grubbs
Eric Grubbs is a Dallas-based writer who has published two books, Post: A Look at the Influence of Post-Hardcore 1985-2007 and When We Were the Kids. His writing has been featured in Punk Planet, Popdose, Fort Worth Weekly, The Dentonite and LA Weekly. He supports Manchester City and will never root for Manchester United.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >