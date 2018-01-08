 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Margo Price has a headlining slot at the next Toyota Texas Music Revolution in March.
Margo Price has a headlining slot at the next Toyota Texas Music Revolution in March.
courtesy the artist

Toyota Texas Music Revolution Unveils Lineup at Car Manufacturer's New Plano Headquarters

Caroline North | January 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Toyota and The Range 95.3's country music festival is two decades old, but just like the Japanese car manufacturer, it's new to Plano.

After 19 years at Southfork Ranch in Parker, the Toyota Texas Music Revolution moved to Oak Point Park in March 2016. Chris Knight and Lee Ann Womack led that year's lineup. In 2017, it was Kacey Musgraves and Josh Ritter, along with locals the O's, 1100 Springs and Vandoliers.

“I believe our community really wants a music festival to call our own,” the arts, culture and heritage manager for the city of Plano, Michelle Hawkins, told Plano Magazine a year ago.

Now, Texas Music Revolution is preparing to throw its 22nd festival, again at Oak Point Park, and it's got a little extra power behind it. In July, Toyota opened its 2.5-million-square-foot North American headquarters near Legacy Drive and the toll road.

That's where the Range and Plano chose to announce its new lineup last Friday. The two-day festival will return Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, and feature headliners Ryan Bingham, Margo Price and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Dallas locals the Texas Gentlemen, who won Best Album and Best Country Act at the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards, are also on the bill and they performed at the press conference.

"This is one of the best lineups we've had in a long time," The Range host Chuck Taylor told the Observer in an email.

Here it is, in full:

Ryan Bingham
Margo Price
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Buffalo Ruckus
Texas Gentlemen
Gary P Nunn
The O's
Two Tons of Steel
Jesse Dayton
The Bird Dogs
Austin Cunningham
Drew Kennedy


The amphitheater stage Friday will feature only Texas artists, and this year the festival has deepened its commitment to local music by introducing a new contest element. Two spots on Saturday lineup have been reserved for local bands. If you're in a country band, you can submit yourself for consideration at toyotatmr.com through the end of January.

Toyota Texas Music Revolution 22, with Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and More, Oak Point Park, 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano, Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, $15-$32, prekindle.com

 
Caroline North is the music and culture editor at the Dallas Observer. She studied English at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and in 2012 returned to her hometown of Dallas, where she spends her free time seeking out new places to roller skate and play pinball.

Popular Stories

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >