Toyota Texas Music Revolution Unveils Lineup at Car Manufacturer's New Plano Headquarters

Margo Price has a headlining slot at the next Toyota Texas Music Revolution in March.

Toyota and The Range 95.3's country music festival is two decades old, but just like the Japanese car manufacturer, it's new to Plano.

After 19 years at Southfork Ranch in Parker, the Toyota Texas Music Revolution moved to Oak Point Park in March 2016. Chris Knight and Lee Ann Womack led that year's lineup. In 2017, it was Kacey Musgraves and Josh Ritter, along with locals the O's, 1100 Springs and Vandoliers.

“I believe our community really wants a music festival to call our own,” the arts, culture and heritage manager for the city of Plano, Michelle Hawkins, told Plano Magazine a year ago.