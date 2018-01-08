Toyota Texas Music Revolution Unveils Lineup at Car Manufacturer's New Plano Headquarters

Toyota and The Range 95.3's country music festival is two decades old, but just like the Japanese car manufacturer, it's new to Plano.
After 19 years at Southfork Ranch in Parker, the Toyota Texas Music Revolution moved to Oak Point Park in March 2016. Chris Knight and Lee Ann Womack led that year's lineup. In 2017, it was Kacey Musgraves and Josh Ritter, along with locals the O's, 1100 Springs and Vandoliers.
“I believe our community really wants a music festival to call our own,” the arts, culture and heritage manager for the city of Plano, Michelle Hawkins, told Plano Magazine a year ago.
Now, Texas Music Revolution is preparing to throw its 22nd festival, again at Oak Point Park, and it's got a little extra power behind it. In July, Toyota opened its 2.5-million-square-foot North American headquarters near Legacy Drive and the toll road.
That's where the Range and Plano chose to announce its new lineup last Friday. The two-day festival will return Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, and feature headliners Ryan Bingham, Margo Price and Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Dallas locals the Texas Gentlemen, who won Best Album and Best Country Act at the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards, are also on the bill and they performed at the press conference.
"This is one of the best lineups we've had in a long time," The Range host Chuck Taylor told the Observer in an email.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Here it is, in full:
Ryan Bingham
Margo Price
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Buffalo Ruckus
Texas Gentlemen
Gary P Nunn
The O's
Two Tons of Steel
Jesse Dayton
The Bird Dogs
Austin Cunningham
Drew Kennedy
The amphitheater stage Friday will feature only Texas artists, and this year the festival has deepened its commitment to local music by introducing a new contest element. Two spots on Saturday lineup have been reserved for local bands. If you're in a country band, you can submit yourself for consideration at toyotatmr.com through the end of January.
Toyota Texas Music Revolution 22, with Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and More, Oak Point Park, 5901 Los Rios Blvd., Plano, Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, $15-$32, prekindle.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!