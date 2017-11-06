Second Year of Band Together Denton Music Fest to Benefit Counseling Service

Last year's inaugural Band Together Denton included a show at The Yellow Sub.

More house show music festivals have popped up in Denton in the last few years, taking the place of traditional venues that have closed. While two of them, Broketopia and Free Underage Cool Kids Fest, haven't announced any plans for this year, there's news on the second iteration of Band Together Denton.

Last year, Band Together Denton had a lineup of 60 bands playing at 10 house venues over two days, and it donated 60 percent of its proceeds to Mentor Denton. It drew a large audience.

This festival will book the same number of bands in January, but some things have changed.

“The show will be expanding to 15 shows across three days, as opposed to the initial two," organizer and co-founder Tiffany Youngblood says. The dates for next year's three-day festival are Jan. 19-21.

Youngblood says Band Together Denton is trying to smooth out the patron experience this year.

“There will be centralized locations for picking up official merchandise and pre-ordered tickets, making it easier for everyone," she says.

The organization benefiting from the concert is Youth and Family Counseling, she says. The police chiefs of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village founded the organization, according to its website.

"Their goal was to create a First Offender Program that would serve as a means to divert youthful offenders from the juvenile justice system," the website reads. "The founders incorporated family participation because of the evidence that many adolescents' first violations coincided with times of family stress, such as a divorce, terminal illness, job loss, or the arrival of a step parent."

Younglood says she knew early on that she wanted to choose a local organization that provided mental health services. Band Together Denton chose Youth and Family Services because the entities had similar ways of doing things.

"We're local; we're all about bringing people together and that sense of community," Youngblood says. "Youth and Family Counseling, if you look at their history and how they've grown — and continue to grow — it very much has that grassroots, boots-on-the-ground, find out what the community needs and make it happen feel to it.”

Youngblood hopes Band Together Denton will be able to "write them [Youth and Family Services] a nice check in January to help support their mission."

