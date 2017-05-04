Chance the Rapper Will Headline ACL, But First He's Playing JMBLYA in Dallas Tomorrow

EXPAND Gucci Mane is promising a workout at tomorrow's JMBLYA fest at Fair Park. Mikel Galicia

If you’re still looking for Cinco de Mayo plans, the fifth annual JMBLYA could be the fun you're looking for. The one-day music festival features a strong lineup of hip-hop, dance and rap, headlined by Chance the Rapper.

This JMBLYA visit is one of many festival stops on Chance the Rapper's tour, including Hangout Fest, Sasquatch, Governors’ Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and as of this morning, ACL. Backing him tomorrow are Migos, Steve Aoki, Lil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane, among others. The Chicago native's career has only grown since his last visit to Dallas in October. He won three out of seven nominations for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance t the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

In March, he donated $3.3 million to Chicago Public Schools and launched the New Chance Arts Literature Fund. And in April, he filed a lawsuit against anyone selling fake merchandise outside of his shows.

Don’t expect any puppets on the stage for Chance the Rappers’s JMBLYA performance, like the ones he had for his Coloring Book Tour. His setlist won’t differ much from his tour last year — mostly songs from Coloring Book mixed with a few songs from his first two mixtapes — but Chance has told fans to expect a new stage set.

You can expect to sweat. Although temperatures are forecast to be in the '70s on Friday, you'll get a workout from jumping and dancing during Gucci Mane and DJ Steve Aoki's back-to-back sets. In a recent interview with Marilyn Mason for CR Fashion Book, Gucci Mane said he likes to put fans through their paces.

“I don’t want people to come trying to look all pretty,” he said. “No, I want you to leave the concert wet as hell, like you’ve been working out for damn near an hour and a half.”

If you’re not wet from sweating when you leave, there’s a good chance you’ll be drenched anyway, as performers are known to unload bottles of water on the crowd at JMBLYA.

You won't be able to leave once you're there. According to JMBLYA’s website, re-entry is not allowed at the festival. Tough luck if you were planning on leaving for some Cinco de Mayo margs in the afternoon and returning later.

But hopefully getting "bad and boujee" — whatever that means — will provide all the entertainment you'll need. Odds are you’ll probably hear Migos’ hit song by that name at least once during their set.

With so many artists there, don’t be shocked if one or two performers crash someone else’s set. “Bad and Boujee” features Lil Uzi Vert, so it's likely they'll perform the song together. “Slippery” from Migos’ album Culture features Gucci Mane, and Young Dolph’s “Drop It Off” features Migos, so those are also contenders for joint performances.

You might also leave with a new favorite artist. 6lack's performance Friday is promising, as he's rapidly rising through the ranks of hip-hop. He's also one of the openers for the Weeknd tonight at American Airlines Center. Another act to watch is Young Dolph, who is probably best known for being featured on O.T. Genasis’ repetitive hit “Cut It.”

If you’re planning on taking an Uber or Lyft to JMBLYA, tell your driver to drop you off at Gate 6 of Fair Park, which is the festival’s designated drop off and pick up area. If you’re driving, parking is available at Gates 10 and 11. Parking costs $10 — cash or credit. If you’re biking, there’s bike parking available near the entrances.

And if you’re taking DART, Fair Park Station is where you’ll want to get off.

The schedule:

Pell 12:35-1:05 p.m.

YFN Lucci 1:15-1:35 p.m.

Snow Tha Product 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Young Dolph 2:25-2:55 p.m.

6lack 3:15-3:45 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert 4-4:45 p.m.

Migos 5-6 p.m.

Steve Aoki 6:25-7:25 p.m.

Gucci Mane 7:50-8:50 p.m.

Chance the Rapper 9:20 p.m.-10:50 p.m.