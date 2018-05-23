"I Miss The Old Kanye" Will Celebrate the Hip-Hop Artist Before He Wore That Red Hat

Most people’s recent memories of Kanye West probably include him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat or talking about how slavery was a choice. Some, however, still like to remember West for his earlier influences on music with his soulful and culturally forward lyrics.

The Live Playlist will host "I Miss the Old Kanye" (named after a lyric from his song "I Love Kanye"), an event celebrating the early stages of West’s music career, Friday at RBC, a music venue on the outskirts of Deep Ellum. Initially, says Lamont Leak, a manager with The Live Playlist, he wanted to organize an event for up-and-coming artists to shine.

At artist showcases, Leak says, a lot of people do not come out for acts they do not know, so he wanted to find a fun and meaningful theme to back his events. At "I Miss The Old Kanye," a DJ will play West's songs before local acts perform their music.