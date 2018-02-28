Imagine Dragons To Headline National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Frisco

Soccer and Imagine Dragons fans will want to mark their calendars for the weekend of Oct. 20-21.
Several years after FC Dallas owners Clark and Dan Hunt launched a bid for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, it will open its doors in Frisco. Housed at the Toyota Stadium complex, the museum will be another ring of honor for the bustling stadium that regularly plays host to FC Dallas home games and an array of men’s and women’s national matches.
Although the inductees to this year’s Hall of Fame class won’t be announced until this spring, fans can expect to take part in interactive events related to the players and have the opportunity to view the induction ceremony Oct. 20. The celebration continues Oct. 21 as FC Dallas battles Sporting KC, followed by a North American Soccer League alumni match.
Music fans may also want to take note. As part of the Hall of Fame festivities, Imagine Dragons will perform at the stadium after the induction ceremony Oct. 20. The Las Vegas-based quartet of self-proclaimed soccer fans has multiple Billboard chart-topping singles and several Grammy nominations. The band played a lively show for local fans in November at American Airlines Center. Hits “Believer” and “Radioactive" have taken on lives of their own in multiple national advertising campaigns.
Since opening in 2005, Toyota Stadium has been a solid venue for the DFW music scene. It usually houses several concerts per year and opens its doors to music fans of all stripes. In recent years, festivals have proven to be a popular draw to the stadium.
Edgegest, Ozzfest and the Off the Rails Country Music Fest have successfully drawn hordes of music seekers, and Jimmy Buffett is a frequent summer visitor. With a capacity of more than 20,000, the venue splits the difference between the cavernous confines of area football stadiums and the cookie-cutter logistics of outdoor amphitheaters.
The Imagine Dragons Fan Club presale begins at 10 a.m. March 5, and Toyota Stadium presale begins at noon the same day. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 6. FC Dallas season ticket holders will receive communication from FC Dallas regarding presale opportunities.
Tickets will be available at nationalsoccerhof.com or by emailing Memberships@FCDallas.com.
