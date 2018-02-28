Imagine Dragons To Headline National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Frisco

Soccer and Imagine Dragons fans will want to mark their calendars for the weekend of Oct. 20-21.

Several years after FC Dallas owners Clark and Dan Hunt launched a bid for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, it will open its doors in Frisco. Housed at the Toyota Stadium complex, the museum will be another ring of honor for the bustling stadium that regularly plays host to FC Dallas home games and an array of men’s and women’s national matches.

Although the inductees to this year’s Hall of Fame class won’t be announced until this spring, fans can expect to take part in interactive events related to the players and have the opportunity to view the induction ceremony Oct. 20. The celebration continues Oct. 21 as FC Dallas battles Sporting KC, followed by a North American Soccer League alumni match.