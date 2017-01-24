Inaugural Fortress Festival Announces All-Star Lineup with Run the Jewels, Purity Ring and More

Run the Jewels, shown here performing at Coachella, will appear at Fortress Festival in support of their third album. Timothy Norris

An all-new music festival and creative cultural experience is coming to North Texas this April when Fort Worth’s Cultural District welcomes Fortress Festival. Co-headliners Run the Jewels and Purity Ring will own the two-stage celebration of music and culture at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on April 29 and 30.

Run the Jewels is currently on tour supporting their newly released third album, Run the Jewels 3. The critically acclaimed rap duo will appear at the festival as part of the American leg of their world tour, which continues throughout the summer.

Co-headliner Purity Ring will also take to the stage to showcase their infectious vocals, live electronica and stunning light displays.

“We’re honored to have such a notable roster of talent to cut the ribbon on the inaugural Fortress Festival,” festival founders Alec Jhangiani and Ramtin Nikzad said in a release. “This lineup offers a rich diversity of styles and genres, and each act has played a definitive role in shaping or reflecting contemporary popular culture.”

Other acts scheduled to perform include Flying Lotus, who made his feature film directorial debut in Kuso at this year’s Sundance Film festival; Slowdive; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats; Austin-based acts S U R V I V E and Golden Dawn Arkestra; and Fort Worth’s own Quaker City Night Hawks and the Burning Hotels.

Dallas artists Bobby Sessions, Sam Lao, Cure for Paranoia, Sudie, Ronnie Heart and Blue, the Misfit are also on the lineup.

Fortress Festival brings an experience and roster of acts to North Texas that rivals festivals in other major cities. The venues are a large part of the festival’s potential appeal: Performers will play on the grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Center and the reflecting pond at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Both general admission and VIP passes to the event will include free access the Modern’s galleries, with special gallery hours to be announced soon. Partners making the 2017 event possible include the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, KXT-FM (91.7 FM) and Deep Eddy Vodka.

Fortress Festival Lineup Run the Jewels**

Purity Ring**

Flying Lotus

Slowdive

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Peter Hook & The Light

Houndmouth

Wolf Parade

S U R V I V E

Alvvays

Whitney

Dengue Fever

Quaker City Night Hawks

Sam Lao

Sudie

Ronnie Heart

Burning Hotels

Golden Dawn Arkestra

Bobby Sessions

Blue, the Misfit

Cure for Paranoia **denotes headlining acts



Two-day general admission tickets are $105 and two-day VIP passes are $275 at fortressfestival.com. VIP perks include access to premier viewing areas, free parking, exclusive food and drink options, private lounges and restroom facilities, plus more amenities still to be announced.

Daily lineups and schedules will be released soon. Follow Fortress Festival on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and @FortressFest on Snapchat. The festival’s official hashtag is #FortressFest.